'Ratched' Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon And More

Ratched is an interesting crime, drama, mystery series. The story takes place in 1947 when Mildred Ratched starts working at a leading psychiatric hospital as a nurse. But widening darkness lurks underneath her glamorous exterior. The series is co-created by Evan Romansky and Ryan Murphy and is also produced under the banner of Fox 21 Television Studios, Furthur Films, Lighthouse Management & Media, Ryan Murphy Productions and Touchstone Television.

The trailer of Ratched released on August 4, 2020, and since then has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The series is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and suspenseful twists and turns. Know who is a part of the Ratched cast below:

Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched

In the series, Sarah Paulson essays the role of Nurse Mildred Ratched. In the trailer, the actor is shown essaying the role of a nurse who seems to be very wicked and sly. By the looks of her character, Nurse Mildred seems to be up to something and does not like anyone coming her way or else she gets rid of them instantly.

Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson

In the series Ratched, actor Finn Wittrock portrays the role of Edmund Tolleson. In the trailer, Edmund is shown as a mentally ill patient. He is also seen having a relation with Nurse Mildred as she lures him with her talking. Towards the end of the trailer, he is madly in love with her but has also gone completely insane.

Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs

In the show, Cynthia Nixon essays the role of Gwendolyn Briggs. In the trailer, Gwendolyn is shown as a wealthy woman but is also kind of naïve. In a scene, she and Mildred are seen sitting in a car and Gwendolyn is heard asking her “who are you?” in a worrisome tone.

Jon Jon Briones as Dr Richard Hanover

In the series, Ratched, Jon Jon Briones portrays the role of Dr Richard Hanover. In the trailer, Richard is seen having an interview with Mildred as goes on to hire. Towards the end of the trailer, Richard seems to be in trouble as is seen telling Mildred that he shouldn’t have let her in the hospital.

Supporting roles in ‘Ratched’

Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket in Ratched

Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood in Ratched

Amanda Plummer as Louise in Ratched

Charlie Carver as Huck Finnigan in Ratched

Hunter Parrish as Father Andrews in Ratched

