Can You See Anushka Sharma Play Mildred In Ratched's Cast For A Bollywood Remake?

Ratched is the latest Netflix Original series which narrates the story of a nurse who works in an asylum. The plot revolves around this nurse called Mildred Ratched who comes to work as a nurse in a psychiatric hospital. At this place, new gruesome experiments are being conducted on the patients’ mind.

However, when Mildred is sent on a rather questionable her perfect image comes crumbling down. Past secrets are revealed as she goes deeper and deeper into the system of the place. If this thriller drama is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors perfect for the cast.

Mildred Ratched- Anushka Sharma

She is the protagonist of the series who has more to her than what meets the eye. Known for her good acting skills and having played a similar kind of role in Pari, Anushka Sharma seems like just the person.

Image credit: Sarah Paulson Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram

Edmund Tolleson- Rajkummar Rao

He is Mildred’s foster brother who is mentally unstable and also has murderous tendencies. He is also an inmate in the hospital where Mildred works. Known for his brilliant acting skills, Rajkummar Rao seems like just the actor to pull off this role.

Image credit: Finn Wittrock Instagram, Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Dr Richard Hanover- Anil Kapoor

He is the director of the psychiatric hospital where Mildred comes to work. Known for playing roles like Anil Kapoor looks like he will ace this role.

Image credit: Jon Jon Briones Instagram, Anil Kapoor Instagram

Gwendolyn Briggs- Deepika Padukone

She is Mildred’s lover. She also works as the press secretary and campaign manager for governor Willburn. Known for playing powerful roles, Deepika Padukone seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Cynthia Nixon Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Also Read: Re-imagining 'The Mandalorian' Cast In B'wood, Can You See Hrithik Play Din Djarin? Read

Also Read: Re-imagining 'The Devil All The Time' Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Ishaan In Tom's Role?

Betsy Bucket- Kangana Ranaut

She is the head nurse at the psychiatric hospital where Mildred comes to work. She is her rival and often makes things difficult for her. With Kangana Ranaut’s fiery nature, she might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Judy Davis Instagram, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Lenore Osgood- Katrina Kaif

She is a wealthy heiress who always has a pet monkey on her shoulders dressed in the same clothes as its mistress. She also hires a hitman in the series. Known for playing glamorous roles, Katrina Kaif might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Sharon Stone Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Huck Finnigan- Tiger Shroff

He is one who maintains order and looks after the security at the hospital. He has a disfigured face after suffering an injury in the War. Known for his brilliant acting skills and great physique, Tiger Shroff seems ideal to pull off this role.

Image credit: Charlie Carver Instagram, Tiger Shroff Instagram

Also Read: Can You See Nia's Phoebe Defeat Sanaya's Melanie In The Babysitter: Killer Queen's Remake?

Also Read: Re-imagining Manmarziyaan Cast In South India, Can You See Tamannaah Play Taapsee's Role?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.