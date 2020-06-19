Yellowstone Cast: Take A Look At The Cast Of Yellowstone And What They Play In The Show

The last season of the popular American show, Yellowstone aired in 2019. While fans are awaiting the third season to release, the makers of Yellowstone have gone ahead and announced the fourth season of the show as well. This assures fans that they will have two more years of new episodes of Yellowstone coming their way. Take a look at the entire cast of Yellowstone and what they play on the show.

Yellowstone cast

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Kevin Costner will be back on the new season of Yellowstone as the billionaire John Dutton. He controls the entire Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He is constantly confronted with several challenges from people who want to take away the land from him. In certain flashback scenes, Josh Lucas is seen playing the role of a younger John Dutton.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes plays the role of a former US Navy SEAL, Kayce Dutton. The first season saw him living on the local Native American reservation. However, the second season had him and his family living at the Dutton Ranch. Rhys Alterman is seen playing a younger Kayce Dutton in certain scenes.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly plays the role of Beth Dutton, the daughter of John Dutton. She is very good at manipulation and is a financier. However, the previous seasons of Yellowstone saw Beth struggle with several drug abuse problems.

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Wes Bentley plays the role of an attorney and aspiring politician, Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone. He is the son of John Dutton and is always loyal to him. He also shares a love-hate relationship with his sister, Kelly Reilly.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser portrays the role of John Dutton’s righthand man Rip Wheeler. He was taken by John Dutton as a child and since then has been working on the ranch. John Dutton also considers him to be like one of his sons. He also shares a romantic relationship with John Dutton’s daughter Beth Dutton.

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Kelsey Asbille plays the role of Kayce Dutton’s Native American wife, Monica Long Dutton. She is a teacher in a reservation school. However, when in the second season they shift to the Dutton Ranch, she becomes a professor at the University of Montana.

