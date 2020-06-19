Shoaib Ibrahim Shows His Love For Wifey Dipika Kakar In This Sweet Video; Watch

Television actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar were seen together on the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka and went on to become one of the most loved couples on-screen. Ever since the duo got married in real life, they have been setting relationship goals. Shoaib and Dipika have been married for over 2 years and still win the heart of their fans with their chemistry. Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim was seen showing his love for Dipika in a romantic video.

Shoaib Ibrahim shows his love for Dipika Kakar

On June 18, he shared a video where he was seen doing push-ups and Dipika is seen sitting on his back. Shoaib captioned the story and wrote "Ajj madam ki zidd thi ye karne ki" and ended it with a See-No-Evil Monkey Emoji. Take a look at the video below.

(Source: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram)

On the other hand, in the time of lockdown, Shoaib has shown the world a completely different side of himself. Dipika Kakar had taken to her Instagram story and had shown fans how he helped her in washing the dishes. She captioned the picture and wrote, "Sharing all the burdens of life in the true sense". She also added several laughing emojis to the post. Take a look at her post here.

(source: Dipika Kakar Instagram)

Earlier in April, Shoaib Ibhram had hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. During the session, one fan asked him on what it the best moment he has shared with his wife Dipika to which Shoaib replied and said, "Jab humne ek dusre ko qubool kiya". Another fan asked on what did he learn during his time in quarantine. To which he replied and expressed " "Ghar par apni mom, wife, sister unko unke kamon mein help karna." Take a look at his Instagram story here.

(Source: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram)

(Source: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram)

Clearly, both Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar never fail to give fans couple goals and with their adorable PDA moments, they have won hearts of their fans, time and again.

