Fans Trend #WeLoveParthSamthaan To Show Support Post Vikas Guppta's Lashout

Parth Samthaan fans come out in large numbers to support the actor against allegations made on him by Vikas Guppta. They trend #WeLoveParthSamthaan on Twitter

Parth Samthaan

A recent video from producer Vikas Guppta's Instagram talks of the Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan. Vikas Guppta shared some clashes that he had with the actor through the years and shared how Parth's allegations against Vikas are fake. Vikas also warned Parth that if he does not clear his name, then he also has a lot to say against him. Fans of Parth Samthaan quickly rose to support the actor and started a trend named We Love Parth Samthaan, claiming that he is not in the wrong.

Fans say 'We Love Parth Samthaan'

Twitter was flooded with tweets and messages directed towards Parth Samthaan soon after Vikas Guppta released his video. Through the tweets, the fans showed immense support for Samthaan and claimed how he is a hardworking actor and is dedicated to his work. They also call themselves 'Parthians' and talked about how he is a fabulous actor and a great person. They also added another hashtag named 'We Support Parth Samthaan'. 

Fans also lashed out at Vikas Guppta and his claims in the video. They talked about how it was wrong of Vikas to give 'final warnings' to Parth. They also pointed out how Vikas does not care about the bigger problems that the country is facing like COVID-19, but is being petty to obsess over Parth. Here are some similar tweets:

Vikas Guppta breaks silence

Vikas Guppta took to his Instagram to first share a video that shows a young boy who claims Vikas to be a bad person. He one by one showed how various people from the TV industry like Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, and Parth Samthaan have been making his life miserable. He can be seen in tears as he says that he is not a bad person but his choice of friends has led him to this situation. He says that whatever accusations that were laid against him, he will clear them one by one. Here is the initial video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikas Guppta (@lostboyjourney) on

After posting the above video, he went on to talk specifically about Parth Samthaan. Parth had accused Vikas Guppta of molestation in the year 2013. In the video, Vikas claimed how after three years of the accusations, Parth had called him and apologised for the same. He shared how he forgave him. Guppta also said that he has many facts about Parth that he won't reveal because he has promised Samthaan's mother, but if Parth does not come out and clear Vikas' name, Guppta might take a drastic step:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikas Guppta (@lostboyjourney) on

