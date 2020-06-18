Fans Trend #WeLoveParthSamthaan To Show Support Post Vikas Guppta's Lashout

A recent video from producer Vikas Guppta's Instagram talks of the Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan. Vikas Guppta shared some clashes that he had with the actor through the years and shared how Parth's allegations against Vikas are fake. Vikas also warned Parth that if he does not clear his name, then he also has a lot to say against him. Fans of Parth Samthaan quickly rose to support the actor and started a trend named We Love Parth Samthaan, claiming that he is not in the wrong.

Fans say 'We Love Parth Samthaan'

Twitter was flooded with tweets and messages directed towards Parth Samthaan soon after Vikas Guppta released his video. Through the tweets, the fans showed immense support for Samthaan and claimed how he is a hardworking actor and is dedicated to his work. They also call themselves 'Parthians' and talked about how he is a fabulous actor and a great person. They also added another hashtag named 'We Support Parth Samthaan'.

Dear parth I don't know who is wrong who is right but Whatever Just Took place in past Shouldn't brought out Unnecessaryly Speacially when Everything is sorted out! So this one is for You! 😊 #WeLoveParthSamthaan — Birthday Love to Priyanka ❤ (@PyaariAisha) June 18, 2020

#WeLoveParthSamthaan

No I don't belong to the city of dreams... Mumbai... But these two pictures have always given me the hope/strength/confidence that I can achieve this one day if I can be hardworking like him and can acquire the conviction like him! @LaghateParth pic.twitter.com/oGnDnWkzvT — Parth Samthaan Fanclub (@LaghateParthOfc) June 17, 2020

An actor who doesn't chase for attention but does his talks through his full dedications on his works. That's @LaghateParth.



You can keep the attention for you, our boy will earn & keep the love & respects with him! #WeLoveParthSamthaan#WeSupportParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/KJvKhZd2Gi — Aisyah Abdul (@IsyaRocher) June 17, 2020

An Introvert Boy, who has eagerness to become something what he wants to and make his Family Proud of him by his Hardwork.!

Such kind of person needs lots of love, support and motivation.!@LaghateParth ✨❤️

#WeLoveParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/D8U3zGHwIn — 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓱 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓽𝓱𝓪𝓪𝓷 𝓕𝓪𝓷 🌸💖 (@IamAdisha6) June 17, 2020

No matter how badly someone treats you, never drop down to their level. Remain calm, stay strong and walk away..😎@LaghateParth ✨#WeLoveParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/zxbedVXInm — Crazyparthian💫🎸 (@laghateparthfp) June 17, 2020

Fans also lashed out at Vikas Guppta and his claims in the video. They talked about how it was wrong of Vikas to give 'final warnings' to Parth. They also pointed out how Vikas does not care about the bigger problems that the country is facing like COVID-19, but is being petty to obsess over Parth. Here are some similar tweets:

They will always spread rumors about you. They will always cause drama involving you; but the only thing you can do is rise above them and smile.



You have us with you no matter what, @LaghateParth.#WeLoveParthSamthaan#WeSupportParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/DQTbOErdhn — Aisyah Abdul (@IsyaRocher) June 17, 2020

People who are accusing him they only need attention but you have forgotten parth has his parthians and we are always there to support Parth. ❤#WeLoveParthSamthaan #WeStandByParth #parthsamthan@LaghateParth pic.twitter.com/ANIOMh9U01 — anum abbas💎 (@zainabb11944589) June 18, 2020

For Vikas Gupta COVID-19, Cyclone, Earthquake, India-China War etc. is Temporary BUT PARTH SAMTHAAN ne aisa kyu bola? Is Permanent. 🤪🤪



#WeLoveParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/WAodyo8Cgx — Mahhi Veerpal (@MahhiVeerpal) June 17, 2020

Vikas Guppta breaks silence

Vikas Guppta took to his Instagram to first share a video that shows a young boy who claims Vikas to be a bad person. He one by one showed how various people from the TV industry like Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, and Parth Samthaan have been making his life miserable. He can be seen in tears as he says that he is not a bad person but his choice of friends has led him to this situation. He says that whatever accusations that were laid against him, he will clear them one by one. Here is the initial video:

After posting the above video, he went on to talk specifically about Parth Samthaan. Parth had accused Vikas Guppta of molestation in the year 2013. In the video, Vikas claimed how after three years of the accusations, Parth had called him and apologised for the same. He shared how he forgave him. Guppta also said that he has many facts about Parth that he won't reveal because he has promised Samthaan's mother, but if Parth does not come out and clear Vikas' name, Guppta might take a drastic step:

