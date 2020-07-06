'Yellowstone' S3E3 Spoilers: Does Jimmy Die On Yellowstone? Find Out The Character's Fate

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone has become one of the most talked-about show’s in recent times. On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Yellowstone S3E3 was released by the network. The episode left many fans shocked as Jimmy, one of the most lovable characters on the show suffered a grave accident.

Yellowstone S3E3 spoilers: Does Jimmy die on Yellowstone?

The short answer to this question is “possible no”. Much of Yellowstone S3E3 was surrounded around Jimmy. Jimmy on Yellowstone is known to be a clumsy character, who gets made fun of a lot. But on Yellowstone S3E3, Jimmy is seen taking up the rodeo, and John Dutton, as well as the entire Dutton family, shows up to cheer him.

Jimmy on Yellowstone is also seen making a romantic connection with Mia. She really likes him and in turn, convinces him to ask her out on a date. However, just when audiences were riding the high of good things happening for Jimmy, he gets into an accident. Jimmy on Yellowstone isn’t able to last even a minute on his horse.

As soon as the race begins, he gets brutally knocked down from the horse. Mia's presence distracting him could be a possible reason for this. Jimmy on Yellowstone S3E3 is seen being unconscious after the accident. While it is still unclear whether Jimmy is dead, but here are some proofs that he is possibly not.

Yellowstone S3E3 spoilers: Is Jimmy Dead?

If viewers watch the scene carefully it is clear that medical personnel are not doing a CPR on him, which suggests that Jimmy on Yellowstone was still breathing. If he had died, they would be trying to restart his heart by doing compressions. Instead, they are seen being very careful with his neck and getting ready to transport him to a hospital.

Moreover, there was also a previous episode in which John Dutton had passed out. Viewers of the show had been wondering if he died, but he didn’t. Usually, when someone dies on Yellowstone on this show, it is shown very clearly in the episode itself.

However, in spite of all this, there is a high chance that Jimmy on Yellowstone might end up in a coma or worse even be paralysed. If the injuries are very severe, which is highly possible, Jimmy might end up paralysed. He might have incurred some kind of injury that will make him unable to ride a horse. Is Jimmy dead or not will only be clear in the next episode of Yellowstone. Meanwhile, Netizens on Twitter are expressing their disappointment and fear relating to Jimmy's fate.

Jimmy HAS to be alive! pic.twitter.com/AAuHfi6Yrx — SleepyDude (@ShawnEdmunds1) July 6, 2020

Not Jimmy! No!!!! — Daddysrose (@Daddysrose1) July 6, 2020

