Where Was 'Yellowstone' Filmed? Here Is A List Of The Series' Shooting Locations

Yellowstone TV series is an American drama series which first premiered on June 20, 2018. The series stars Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner in the lead role. Yellowstone Season 3 recently dropped on June 21, 2020. Find out where was Yellowstone Filmed?

Where was Yellowstone filmed?

John Dutton’s Ranch: Real Location

Filming of Yellowstone began in 2017. Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton’s ranch was filmed at the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. It was reported by a local newspaper at the time that Governor Steve Bullock visited the ranch while filming of Yellowstone was being carried out. The main living room of the Chief Joseph Ranch lodge was also decorated and used as a Yellowstone shooting location.

A local company named Rocky Mountain Homes was hired to add a front porch to the log home. This was done in order to change the main entrance of the lodge to the Northside for the series. Reportedly the local company finished the entire project in just nine days.

Park City, Utah

Part of the filming of Yellowstone also took place in Utah. Reports suggest that makers of the show used three soundstages at Utah Film Studio. A few rooms at Chief Joseph Lodge were recreated at the Park City, Utah’s soundstages. The makers of the series created them by shipping in trees all the way from Montana.

Spanish Fork City, Utah

According to the reports of media portal, the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds and animal shelters were also used as Yellowstone shooting location. Sources suggest that the rodeo scenes from the show were filmed here. These rodeo scenes were featured in Yellowstone season 1.

Ogden, Utah

Nightclub scenes for the show were filmed at The Outlaw Saloon, which is located in Ogden Utah. The city of Ogden is a northern city in Utah and it boasts of remarkable nightlife. Reportedly Kevin Costner was spotted filming at Stevens-Henager College’s Ogden Campus in West Haven as well.

Yellowstone Review

Yellowstone TV series has a 72 per cent Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has a rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb. Fans of the show on Twitter have given a huge thumbs up to Yellowstone season 3. All three seasons of Yellowstone are available on Amazon Prime.

Yellowstone: About the show

On Yellowstone, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner portrays John Dutton, a sixth-generation billionaire, who along with his family, controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in America, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The ranch becomes a cause of constant conflict due to the growing town, Indian reservation and the national park it borders. The Dutton family ranch is very secluded, hence, now John has to fight to protect his ranch at all costs from those who would try to take it.

Yellowstone season 3 will see the introduction of Lost's Josh Holloway who will join the Yellowstone's cast alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bently, Cole Hauser and Kelly Asbille. Josh Holloway will play a hedge fund manager named Roarke Morris who enters the complicated world of the Dutton family.

