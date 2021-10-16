'You' Season 3 Cast: Meet Main, New Characters And Actors Playing Them

You returned after a gap of almost two years as the makers dropped the third season of the show on Friday. Within moments, fans of the psychological thriller shared their thoughts on the upcoming season. Right from various scenes to the climax, Twitter was abuzz with reactions around the show. There is also interest around the cast of the show. While the main characters remain the same, the makers have made it interesting with the addition of new characters. Here's all you need to know about the cast of the third season of the show:

The cast of You Season 3

The main stars of You season 3 are Penn Badgley, who plays the role of Joe Goldberg, and has been a part of all three seasons. Victoria Pedretti plays the character of Penn's wife, Love Quinn, and has been in the show for seasons 2 and 3. The 10-episode series traces their new life as a married couple with a child while Joe returns to his obsessive behaviour.

The other main characters of the cast are Love's grieving mother Dottie Quinn, played by Saffron Burrows, Joe's new neighbour Marienne Bellamy, played by Tati Gabrielle, a popular mom influencer Sherry Conrad, played by Shalita Grant, a rich businessman Cary Conrad, played by Travis Van Winkle, and a college student Theo Engler, played by Dylan Arnold. Some of the other actors who have worked on the show are Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Christopher O'Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, Mauricio Lara, Scott Michael Foster, Noel Arthur and James Scully.

Who is Natalie in You?

Natalie Engler is Joe's next-door neighbour and the latest one to spark his attention. She is shown leading a secretive life.

Who plays the neighbour in You Season 3?

The role of Joe's neighbour Natalie Engler is played by Michaela McManus. She was first shown on You at the end of the second season. She is known for her work in ventures like One Tree Hill, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Aquarius.

Who is Marienne in You?

Marienne is a librarian who is trying to resolve her problems and creating a better future for herself and her young child. The role of Marienne Bellamy is played by Tati Gabrielle, known for her work on The 100 and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Who is Theo in You Season 3?

Theo Engler is a young college student who is battling addiction issues as well as a strained relationship with his father. The role is played by Dyland Arnold, known for his work in the After and Halloween franchise.

Who is Matthew in You?

Matthew Engler is a well-to-do CEO of a tech company, a husband and a withdrawn father, though some things about him seem secretive. The role is played by Scott Speedman, known for Felicity and the Underworld franchise.

Image: Instagram/@younetflix