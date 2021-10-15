'You' Season 3 Twitter Review: Fans Confused Whether To 'love Or Hate' Joe

Season 3 of the much-awaited psychological thriller, You finally premiered on Netflix on Friday and fans are as excited as ever. The show has been the talk of the two since its release in 2018, but the most recent season of the show is the deadliest, as it features Joe and Love side by side. Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, the Netflix thriller flick received praise on Twitter from fans across the world.

What fans had to say on Twitter about You Season 3

After the release of the latest Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti starter, netizens ad fans of the show took to Twitter to express what they felt about watching it. A Twitter user posted a hilarious video of a dog, who represented them, glued to a TV screen. In the caption, they wrote, "Me watching #YOU season 3".

Another fan called the first episode of the show 'wild' and mentioned that the show 'really hit the ground running'. They posted their tweet with a GIF of Penn Badgley's character, Joe saying, "I don't know what to say." The tweet read, "YOU fans, you’re in for a wild 1st episode of Season 3!!! No spoilers from me but they really hit the ground running to start the season!"

YOU fans, you’re in for a wild 1st episode of Season 3!!! No spoilers from me but they really hit the ground running to start the season! @YouNetflix #you #younetflix pic.twitter.com/46BoBMz89H — Amy ALG (@lovelyamy330) October 13, 2021

Another fan was confused about whether they hate Love or Joe after they watched the first episode of the all-new season of the thriller flick. They wrote, "God. I don't know if I despise love or Joe more." A fan also called Love 'crazier' than Joe in the new season, which sees a different side of her character.

I saw the first episode. God. I don't know if I despise love or Joe more. — A💫💫 (@ignored_vyakti) October 15, 2021

Love Quinn is crazier than Joe Golberg imo. — Chicken Catcher🐔 (@EtuboLion) October 14, 2021

Another fan took a humourous approach to give fans of the show their take on it. They mentioned that their Fitbit thought they were 'doing cardio' since their heart rate was all over the place while watching Joe and Love in Season 3. The tweet read, "My Fitbit thinks I’m doing cardio or something… my heart rate is up and down watching YOU!"

My Fitbit thinks I’m doing cardio or something… my heart rate is up and down watching YOU! 😂🤣 — Donna Marie London (@DonnaMarie_DML) October 15, 2021

Another user had some mixed feelings regarding the latest season of the show and felt like things were 'too fast' in the first episode of season 3. However, they had an open mind to what was yet to come. They penned down, "Idk I kinda feel like things got going way too fast in this 1st episode lol but I will wait to see how it blends with what's to come."

Idk I kinda feel like things got going way too fast in this 1st episode lol but I will wait to see how it blends with what's to come — Paul (@paulslode) October 15, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@youseason3poster)