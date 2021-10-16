'You' Season 3 Shows Joe's Life With Love; Read To Know Ending & Probable Season 4 Plot

Joe Goldberg, essayed by Penn Badgley, is free of the self-imposed confines of family life once more, and he's ready to scour the globe as the Television thriller You returns for a third season. Joe and his new wife, Love, spent much of the third season trying to put their homicidal pasts behind them in favour of a happy suburban home with a white picket fence and lovely garden. The relationship, however, was certain to fail. Not only did they have no trust for one another, but they also discovered that their "spark" was linked to violence.

Despite being married with a child, Joe was unable to control his compulsive need to pursue and obsess over some poor, innocent woman by the second half of season three. After taking care of their next-door neighbour Natalie, Love's focus had shifted to his boss Marienne.

When Marienne's abusive ex-husband was found killed and a blood-soaked T-shirt was discovered in their son's crib, Love began to piece things together. Love grabbed a meat cleaver from the kitchen counter and went straight for Joe's throat, hoping to halt the cycle once and for all. Joe, who was always one step ahead, quickly reversed the attack by injecting Love with the same poison she had used on him.

You Season 3 ending

Joe began his typical clean-up process with a dead Love lying on the floor. He gathered a box of souvenirs that linked Love to their neighbour's framing for Natalie's murder, as well as preparing a meat pie for the oven, into which he threw some of his own toes to stage his own death.

Jow then wrapped it off by writing a letter to the Madre Linda community from Love, admitting to the crimes and accepting responsibility for coercing Joe into participating. As a final act, he lit the stove on fire and set the home ablaze. There was just enough evidence left for the authorities to reach the conclusions Joe desired, allowing him to depart and start over somewhere new.

Joe chose to leave his son with his coworker Dante and his partner, possibly the only acceptable move made during the show's three-season run. Sherry and Cary Conrad were able to escape the glass box that was in Love's bakery's basement. They had overheard Love confess to Natalie's murder and had only ever seen Love come to visit them while they were detained, so they didn't have much information to refute Joe's storey to the world. Even if they had, there wasn't much they could have done because he was assumed to be pie filling. Joe is presently in Paris.

If what they've done doesn't keep them up at night, their newborn will. YOU Season 3 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/JzsbzoiNur — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 15, 2021

You Season 4 plot

The crime thriller series, You was quickly renewed by Netflix for a fourth season. Netflix's decision came just days before the third season's premiere on October 13. Since the show's release date has not been announced, viewers might expect it to premiere in late 2022.

In December, the first and second seasons of the show were released. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of the third season. The showrunners, on the other hand, may prefer to return to their original schedule and release the following instalment in December 2022.

While the plotline for Season 4 has not been revealed yet, there are some speculations that can be made. Given that Joe has travelled all the way to Paris in search of Marienne, there is a possibility of Tati Gabrielle returning as Joe's latest 'you' in Season 4. Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) is dead, but her flashback appearance cannot be ruled out as was seen in the cases of Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers).

In terms of the rest of the characters, flashbacks of Joe as a child, his birth mother, and the woman who befriended him when he was in foster care were seen, but a totally new cast of individuals should be expected as the has remained the show's structure.

You Season 4 cast

Penn Badgley is set to reprise his role as Joe Goldberg, a bookkeeper and loner who is obsessed with women and murders them. Victoria Pedretti is expected to reprise her role as Love Quinn. The show's cast, however, changes with each season. As a result, some new cast members may join the fourth season.

The first season was based on the novel You by Caroline Kepnes. The author's next work, Hidden Bodies, inspired the second season. The third season was based on the novel You Love Me by John Kepnes, which was released earlier this year. While the next instalment of the book series has yet to be released, it is possible that it may take place online.



YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag. pic.twitter.com/cneWinUzUB — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 13, 2021

(Image: @NetflixIndia/Twitter)