Zoya Akhtar Reacts To User Who Asks To Show 'normal' Muslim Characters With Positive Story

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, at the helm of the successful series Made In Heaven, recently engaged with an Instagram user's query regarding the representation of Muslim characters in her shows and films. The user's inquiry seemed to be directed towards Dia Mirza's character, Shehnaz, in episode 6 titled The Warrior Princess. In this episode, Shehnaz grapples with her emotions as her husband enters a second marriage, permitted in Islam. Zoya Akhtar, in response, highlighted her commitment to a diverse range of characters across her works.

The debut of Made In Heaven Season 2 occurred on August 10th.

The second season of Made In Heaven is set to premiere on Amazon Prime.

Zoya Akhtar responds to criticism on Muslim character portrayal.

Zoya Akhtar's response on progressive muslim characters

Taking to Instagram, Zoya Akhtar provided a comprehensive response to the user's concerns. She recounted a roster of strong Muslim characters from various films and shows, illustrating her efforts to portray progressive and multi-dimensional Muslim identities. Examples she cited included Zaffar Khan and Tanveer from Luck By Chance, Imran and Laila from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Farah Ali from Dil Dhadakne Do, and the plethora of characters in Gully Boy.

Zoya Akhtar reacts to author's claims of not giving her credit for Dalit story in season 2

Zoya Akhtar also clarified a previous controversy related to the series. She debunked allegations of using excerpts from Yashica Dutt's book and life in episode 5, which featured Radhika Apte as a Dalit bride. This highlighted her commitment to addressing sensitive topics and maintaining the integrity of her storytelling.

In Made In Heaven season 2, Zoya Akhtar continues to champion diverse narratives. The show stars returning talents like Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, and Vikrant Massey, alongside newcomers Pulkit Samrat and Elnaaz Norouzi. The series delves into the complexities of relationships and societal norms within the context of extravagant Indian weddings.