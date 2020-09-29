UK: 11-year-old Indian Origin Girl Reunites Man With His Lost Wedding Ring

An Indian origin girl was finally able to put a smile on a British man’s face by reuniting him with his lost wedding ring. The incident happened in Isle of Wight on the south coast of England where 11-year-old Priya Sahu discovered a gold ring in the sand while playing on the Ventor Beach. After much search, she finally found that it belonged to a man called Matt Eastley who had lost it a day before.

Speaking to BBC, Eastley reckoned that he had been “splashing around” in the sea before he realized that his wedding ring had been lost forever. Although, he had asked a café owner on the beach to keep an eye on the ring and inform him in case it was found, he had lost all hopes of finding it. Eastley had even planned to replace his 15 years old ‘symbol fo marriage’ to another ring.

"He must have been devastated"

However, destiny had other plans for him and Priya found it tucked in the sand. Once found, the little girl along with her mother Aswita, set off on the “Magical” mission to reunite the ring with her owner. Their efforts snowballed, and finally, they came to know about the Café owner on the Isle of Wight. The café owner then put them through Eastley and he met the mother-daughter duo in South Hampton. Finally, in a jubilant moment, the Briton was able to slip back his beloved ring almost after a month of losing it.

Read: 'Siesta Key' Star Madisson Flaunts Engagement Ring During The Show’s Virtual Reunion

Read: Woman Finds Lost Ring On US Beach 18 Years After It Went Missing, Here's How

In a similar story, a woman in the US was reunited with her long lost finger-ring. Amy Goetz, lost her ring 18 years ago on a beach in Jacksonville, Florida while she was in college. The silver ring was recently found by a city resident John Porcella while he was metal detecting on the beach.

Taking to Facebook, Porcella posted photographs of the ring on a page called, ‘Jacksonville Beaches, Lost Found and stole’. After receiving a few initial responses, he was finally able to track the owner. Speaking to international media, Porchella revealed that it was the initials on the ring which got him to Goetz

Read: Did Ring-A-Ring-A-Roses Originate During The Great Plague Of London?

Read: President Kovind Promulgates Ordinance To Bring Co-operative Banks Under RBI Supervision

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.