'Siesta Key' Star Madisson Flaunts Engagement Ring During The Show’s Virtual Reunion

On Tuesday, Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg announced that she was engaged. This announcement was made during the Siesta Key reunion. Madisson revealed that she was engaged to the former Siesta Key producer, Ish Soto. According to a report by eonline, the two had been in a long-term relationship before they got engaged.

During the show, Madisson said that the two had bought a house. Talking about her first day in the new house, Madison said that she was a taking a selfie in the new house, however, when she turned around she noticed that Ish was on one knee. Madisson felt that the proposal was“just perfect”. Ish made a cameo appearance during the virtual reunion show. Further the announcement was made when the couple was asked a question about their relationship. Madisson Hausburg made the announcement by flaunting her engagement ring.

Madisson Hausburg:

Madisson Hausburg also took to Instagram to post about her engagement. While the picture featured the loved-up couple, Madisson showed off her diamond ring as well. Several showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some congragulated the couple, some seemed to be surprised by the news. You can check out Madisson Hausburg’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Source: Madisson Hausburg’s Instagram

Madisson on Siesta Key:

Here is some information about Siesta Key's Madisson. According to feelingthevibe.com, Madisson has an engineering degree. She has three older sisters: Heather, Taylor and Paige. Madisson’s sister Paige also starred in MTV’s Siesta Key. She made an appearance during the first season.

Source: Siesta Key’s Instagram

