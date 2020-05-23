3D Artwork Installed In Seoul Showcases Virtual Wave Hitting Glass Wall; Watch

A South Korean company has set up a huge 3D artwork depicting virtual wave swirling inside a glass box. The artwork has been installed near a traffic juncture in the country's capital city Seoul and it is mesmerizing people with its amazing illusion. According to reports, the virtual artwork is designed by a Seoul-based firm d'strict, which specializes in using immersive technology to create public art.

Read: 10 Influential Artworks By The Elusive Graffiti Painter Banksy To Beat Quarantine Blues

WAVE

The project titled 'WAVE' is installed in Seoul's Gangnam district and it has been successfully revealed on a magnificent DOOH of COEX K-POP SQUARE, the largest and high-definition outdoor advertising screen in South Korea at 80.1m (w) x 20.1M (h). The video of the project was shared on d'strict's YouTube channel and it has garnered more than 4 lakh views since it was shared on May 13. The video is attracting a lot of reactions on social media with most people amazed by the scale and illusion of the artwork.

Read: Netizens Recreate Classic Artworks Using Different Objects Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

A user named Thomas Krul commented, "This is STUNNING. The effect is perfect and appeals to our deepest fascinations and fears. Well done!" Another user wrote, "I cannot be the only one who thought this was real water in a box before I read the comments?" While others said that they would happily pay to go see the installation.

Read: World Art Day Images To Celebrate This Colourful Occasion With These Amazing Artworks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.