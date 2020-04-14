World Art Day Images To Celebrate This Colourful Occasion With These Amazing Artworks

Every year World Art Day is celebrated on April 15. According to UNESCO, World Art Day is celebrated to “promote the development, diffusion, and enjoyment of art. UNESCO’s website also talks about how art nurtures “creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity."

World Art Day is celebrated across the globe. April 15 was marked as a day to celebrate art and performance art since it is also the birthday of the great painter Leonardo Da Vinci. World Art was first celebrated in 2012. The General Assembly of the International Association of Art celebrated this day for the first time.

Many countries participated in this celebration. During its first celebration back in 2012, more than 150 artists from different countries came together and celebrated the day. This celebration and the forthcoming celebrations all symbolise Da Vinci as a symbol of peace, freedom of expression, tolerance, brotherhood, and multiculturalism. World Art Day is also celebrated to focus on the importance of art in other fields as well. Here are some World Art Day images that will help you celebrated this day with great pomp and fun.

