World Art Day Images To Celebrate This Colourful Occasion With These Amazing Artworks

Festivals

World Art Day images are meant to celebrate art and cultural diversity. Every year it is celebrated on April 15 on the occasion of Leonardo Da Vinci's birthday.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
world art day images

Every year World Art Day is celebrated on April 15. According to UNESCO, World Art Day is celebrated to “promote the development, diffusion, and enjoyment of art. UNESCO’s website also talks about how art nurtures “creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity."

World Art Day images

World Art Day is celebrated across the globe. April 15 was marked as a day to celebrate art and performance art since it is also the birthday of the great painter Leonardo Da Vinci. World Art was first celebrated in 2012. The General Assembly of the International Association of Art celebrated this day for the first time.

Many countries participated in this celebration. During its first celebration back in 2012, more than 150 artists from different countries came together and celebrated the day. This celebration and the forthcoming celebrations all symbolise Da Vinci as a symbol of peace, freedom of expression, tolerance, brotherhood, and multiculturalism. World Art Day is also celebrated to focus on the importance of art in other fields as well. Here are some World Art Day images that will help you celebrated this day with great pomp and fun.

Also read | Marvel Fan Re-imagines 'Spiderman' As The New 'Doctor Strange' In 'what If' Fan Art

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓷 𝓕𝓪𝓭𝓻𝓲𝓸𝓼𝓪 🥀 (@intaanffa) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Derit (@deritrada) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Derit (@deritrada) on

 

 Picture Credit: Pinterest

 Credit: Pinterest

Picture Credit: Pinterest

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@theartisticsoul____) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@theartisticsoul____) on

Also read | COVID-19: Norah Jones, Other Artists Write To YouTube, FB Over Trouble, Have 2 Requests

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wizard of Boz (@wizardofbozart) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fan Site (@fandomartworks_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fan Site (@fandomartworks_) on

 

 Picture Credit: Pinterest

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fanart Sharing page 30k (@fanart_sharing_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SaaraSofiaArt (@saarasofiaart) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harsh Rawat (@harshrawat2004) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ekimho 💢🎧 #abstract_art (@photographybar_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jay Mora-Shihadeh ©️ (@jaymora_art) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🅼🅰🆁🅲 (@marc_salvado) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Layla Cope (@layla.cope.art) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ginella Orlando (@ginellaorlandoart) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KaLaKaRiYa: The Art Page🎨🖌️ (@kalakariya_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KaLaKaRiYa: The Art Page🎨🖌️ (@kalakariya_) on

Also read | Good News: Artist Pays Flipbook Tribute To Frontline 'superheroes' Fighting COVID-19

A post shared by MedinArt (@medinartee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by basil 〽️p (@markiyan.__) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Francesco Lussu (@francescolussuart) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin Farah (@art_kevinfarah) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin Farah (@art_kevinfarah) on

Also read | Russian Theatre Artists Give A Quarantine Twist To Ballet Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ebru E. Düvenci 🎨 (@ebruduvenciartist) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vüsal (@vusal_garagashli) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin Farah (@art_kevinfarah) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin Farah (@art_kevinfarah) on

 

First Published:
