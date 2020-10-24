4-year-old Boy Adopts Al-Dabra Tortoise At Hyderabad Zoo, Administration Appreciates

In a gesture of kindness, a four-year-old boy has adopted an al-Dabra tortoise at the Hyderabad zoo, ANI reported. Akshay Chakraborty, who visited the Nehru Zoologica park with his parents Mr and Mrs Avik Chakraborty, offered to adopt the female tortoise for a period fo an year. For the purpose, the boy paid the sum of 30,000 rupees, a statement by NZP obtained by ANI stated.

Speaking to ANI, N Kshitija, curator of the Nehru Zoological park appreciated the gesture and thanked the family for their genuine act. Later, the boy and his parents also visited the zoo and showered plaudits on the zoo administration for the maintenance and hygiene of the animals. In addition to the one adopted, the park also houses a pair of al-Dabra giant tortoise, which was gifted to the Preosient fo India by his Seychellois counterpart in 2018.

Boy adopts tiger

Last month, a 12-year-old boy adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger in Nehru Zoological Park, Telangana. Chinmay Siddharth Shah, who is a student of class 7th, visited the zoological park where he handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to zoo officials to formally adopt the beast named 'Sankalp’. As per ANI, Sankalp has been adopted for a period of three months.

In an official release, the zoological park mentioned that Chinmay along with his father Siddharth Kantilal Shah visited the office of the curator and handed over the cheque to A Nagamani, Deputy Curator Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. On the same day, Havisha Jain and Vihaan Atul Shah adopted nocturnal animals, and small birds were adopted by sisters Preksha, Priyal, Dhwani and Bhakti Nagda who handed over a cheque of Rs.5,000 each.

Image: ANI

