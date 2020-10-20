China: Bears Kill Zookeeper In Front Of Visitors At National Park; PETA Issues Statement

In a horrifying incident, a group of beers attacked and killed a zookeeper in China’s Shanghai National Park in front of a bus loaded with tourists. As per the park’s website the incident took place in a drive through “wild area” where black and brown bears are allowed to roam around freely. An asia based animal rights group called PETA Asia took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video of the alarming incident. Below the video, PETA Asia made various tweets emphasizing on the need freeing the animals and not keeping them in captivity.

Zookeeper killed in an attack by Bears

PETA wrote that Zoo’s in China are different from various other Zoos. However, the incident did not come as a surprise to the organization as they wrote, “No amount of time in a zoo can take away these animals' natural instincts, and it isn't surprising when they lash out as a result of being caged”. The organization further said that this incident highlights the amount of stress and anxiety that the animals go through each and every day. PETA conducted an investigation which concluded that ‘bears who are forced to perform are tethered to a wall by chains around their necks & forced to remain upright (or risk choking themselves)’. The video has been filmed by someone on the tourist bus and it shows a group of bears far away surrounding a man near the pond.

A zoo keeper was mauled to death by bears at a zoo in China. How many more people have to be hurt or killed by wild animals kept in confinement before we accept that these animals do not belong in captivity? [1/6] pic.twitter.com/4ewcRERL6x — PETA Asia (@PETAAsia) October 20, 2020

As long as we continue to treat wild animals as living exhibits, it's only a matter of time before we're talking about the next victim of a captive-animal attack. [5/6] — PETA Asia (@PETAAsia) October 20, 2020

PETA urges families to stay away from any facility that displays animals for humans to gawk at. The days of facilities that charge people to see depressed and deprived animals behind bars are numbered. [6/6] — PETA Asia (@PETAAsia) October 20, 2020

According to the reports by Globalnews, it is not clear as to how the group of bears managed to get hold of the zookeeper. Also, multiple worker jeeps can be seen parked during the attack. Zoo staff tried to save the man from the attack, however, it was not so successful. The excavator driver had to hide in the vehicle after the bears turned on him.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@PETAAsia)

