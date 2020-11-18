7-year-old Boy Challenges Disability Stereotypes By Deciding To 'keep Going'; Watch Videos

A seven-year-old Italian boy, born with spastic tetraplegia, has taken the internet by storm, proving that disability is not a barrier to inspire others. Sirio Persichetti is suffering from a form of cerebral palsy that affects his movements of three limbs. He cannot speak and cannot feed himself and his mouth is permanently open, which doesn’t allow him to form words properly or swallow food. However, despite facing such challenges, the little boy continues to spread cheer.

Sirio is fed liquid nutrition through a tube in his stomach and has had a tracheotomy to help him breathe. He faces all the difficulties with resilience and his mother, Valentina, continues to promote and share his journey on social media. Valentina posts heartwarming videos and photos of the seven-year-old under the title “Sirio and the tetra bonds”. While Tetra comes from tetraplegia, the bond comes from a vagabond.

Netizens inspired by Sirio

Valentina has created a website and Facebook, Instagram and Twitter account to chronicle his everyday life in hopes of inspiring others. Her posts have also been receiving an overwhelming response, with some clips getting more than 130,000 views. She posts videos of the seven-year-old going to school carrying backpack almost as big as he is, or driving a toy electric car or mercilessly waking up his older brother Nilo. Sirio’s followers respond to the posts with dozens of likes and messages of support.

“These photos show me the way I have come, they tell me that if this is the way you see me from the outside, I did just fine to put all the strength possible, because I am clearly aiming for Happiness,” Valentina wrote while sharing a series of images of Sirio.

Queste foto mi dimostrano la strada fatta, mi dicono che se questo è il modo in cui mi si vede da fuori ho fatto proprio bene a metterci tutta la forza possibile, perché sto chiaramente puntando alla Felicità! Grazie ancora @y_nardi di questi scatti che son proprio me #disabilità pic.twitter.com/Mc60p5zMb0 — Sirio e i tetrabondi (@tetrabondi) November 16, 2020

The seven-year-old has beaten all odds and now has also become one of his country’s youngest social media influencers, explaining thousands of followers how he overcame his setbacks. Sirio can walk comfortably and quickly via his leg braces. His bubbly nature and love for life have inspired many across the globe.

In another post, Valentina wrote, “In a short time the response, especially from families living in similar situations, was powerful and exciting so we decided to keep going”.

Quando sei andata via non avresti mai immaginato me in piedi, a giocare a campana come facevi tu da piccola. E allora questo è per te, nonna Stella, volata via con la disperazione per questo nipote destinato a niente! Eccoci qua invece, anche per te ❤️🌟#inculoallostatovegetativo pic.twitter.com/k6kHaWkO6K — Sirio e i tetrabondi (@tetrabondi) November 7, 2020

In another post, she said, “With my new look, backpack and hat, I wanted to make a triumphal entry today at #scuola. But nothing to do, I have yet to become familiar with these wheels ... then there is this big problem that if I see my reflection, I have to look at myself and I don't understand anything anymore”.

Col mio nuovo look, zaino e cappello, volevo fare un’entrata trionfale oggi a #scuola. Ma niente da fare 🤪, devo ancora prendere dimestichezza con queste rotelline... poi c’è questo grosso problema che se vedo la mia immagine riflessa, mi devo guardare e non capisco più niente! pic.twitter.com/MWdxPT4qn0 — Sirio e i tetrabondi (@tetrabondi) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile, several internet users have showered seven-year-old with praises. While one user wrote, “Continue to aim for happiness, which in the meantime gives us some,” another added, “May you always be happy Sirio”. “Bravo Sirio continues like this, you know that many years ago Pope Wotyla just said: "Dare to be happy" so go on like this and we'll be happy with you,” added third. “Thanks to you Sirio, who reminds everyone every day what the Force is,” wrote fourth.

