Neil DeGrasse Tyson Is In 'love' With A Cattle Dog Who Helps In 'field Irrigation'; Watch

American astrophysicist and author, Neil deGrasse Tyson is in 'love' with a viral video of a 'farm dog who knows Physics'. A funny dog video has recently been doing the rounds on Twitter and soon caught Neil's attention on the micro-blogging platform. In the video, originally shared by 'Buitengebieden' on Twitter, a cattle dog is seen helping its owner with field irrigation.

Neil deGrasse Tyson 'loves' farm dogs who 'know Physics'

Earlier today, the Director of the Hayden Planetarium, Neil deGrasse Tyson retweeted a paw-some video of an Australian cattle dog on his Twitter handle. The video was first shared by a handle named 'Buitengebieden' on November 14, 2020, and has been doing the rounds on the micro-blogging platform ever since then. In the viral video, the cattle dog is seen helping his farmer owner with the irrigation work of the field. Sharing the video on Twitter, Buitengebieden wrote, "The irrigation dog at work... (sic)".

he 52-year-old took to his Twitter handle to share his humorous take on the viral dog video. Retweeting the video with his 14.3 million followers on Twitter, the American astrophysicist wrote, "Gotta love when farm dogs know Physics". The viral video has garnered over a whopping 337k views with more than 19.8k likes and 1.7k retweets.

Check out Neil deGrasse Tyson's Twitter post below:

Gotta love when farm dogs know Physics. https://t.co/iT5o0VSWlX — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 18, 2020

About the 'Australian Cattle Dog'

Also simply known as cattle dog, the Australian Cattle Dog (ACD) is a breed of herding dogs. This breed of dogs are used for driving cattle over long distances across rugged terrain. They are usually medium in size with a short-coat that occurs in two main colours. It either has black or brown coloured hair distributed evenly through a white coat. The Australian Cattle Dog breed is considered a robust breed with a lifespan ranging between 12 to 14 years. This breed is also nicknamed 'Blue Heeler' or 'Red Heeler' based on the colour of their coat and their practice of moving the cattle by nipping at their heels.

