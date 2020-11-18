'Pizza Rat': Man Dressed As Mouse Drags Pizza Up Subway Stairs, It's A 'very Normal Sight'

American Basketball player Rex Chapman uploaded an amusing video on his official Twitter handle, stating the reason as to why he loves New York. Covering his face with a rat mask, a person is usually seen at New York City subway stations catching trains in his rat avatar. However, this time the person is seen imitating the viral video of ‘pizza rat’, in which a tiny rat is carrying his pizza through the subway stairs.

Person imitating 'pizza rat'

The 23 seconds short video clip shows a man dressed up like a rat, wearing a rat mask and carrying a massive pizza slice through the subway stairs. The funny thing about the video is that the man is not using his hands to carry the pizza but he has gripped it from his mouth and is struggling his way up through the stairs. He has attracted many onlookers, however, he does not seem to be concerned about it as he is busy taking care of his slice of pizza. Chapman states that this is the reason as to why he loves New York as in the caption he wrote, “I love New York…”.

Uploaded on November 17, the video has managed to gather 3.9 million views. "I always heard, before I went to New York, that people don’t care there. Which is absolutely not true. The reality is, New Yorkers just let you be you without interference, unless you ask. See exhibit", wrote one person in the comment section. Another person wrote, "Can we talk about how smooth that guy was with just going over the railing? As a Midwesterner...that would never happen here. Folks would straight up freeze, panic, or run away". The video has garnered 102.2K likes and people are also Retweeting the video with their own captions.

We use to have pizza for breakfast the first Fresh pie out of the oven. Melting cheese & hot marinara sauce burned your gum but delicious Jamaica Queens, NY. No place like NY. https://t.co/UmdeDy6z7j — Manooch Go’bar (@mg2xy) November 18, 2020

The guy walking down the stairs completely unphased is the most new Yorker thing I've ever seen https://t.co/vKMs7yXOGQ — Zach is: Festive ミ☆ (@satanxlopez) November 18, 2020

No joke, my first experience with New York pizza - a buddy took me to his favorite pizza place for a slice. As we sat at a table and ate, we counted the roaches scrambling back and forth across the floor. It’s part of the experience he said... https://t.co/r476oMaeHg — Bluegrass Billy Clyde (@fakebillyclyde) November 18, 2020

Its a panoramic outside and this what yall decide to do https://t.co/VCdPCcG41Q — Janelle 🛍 (@jayytheprincess) November 18, 2020

A very normal sight in NYC. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/d4ZJDd9avJ — Ali (@aliam112358) November 18, 2020

That guy climbing over the railing, though... that was the best part. Also how many days now has that person been in a rat suit. I have so many questions for them. https://t.co/EV8a6kU6r4 — thecarpenterlesbian🏳️‍🌈 (@carpentrlesbian) November 18, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@RexChapman)man

