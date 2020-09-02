Minnesota: 73-year-old Receives Additional $150,000 In His Bank Account

A bizarre incident certainly caught a 73-year-old Minnesota man by surprise when he woke up one day to find an additional $150,000 in his bank account. Thomas Fahling, from Crystal in Minnesota, was certainly surprised to find over Rs 1 crore had been transferred to his account overnight.

Accidental windfall for Minnesota man

As per a report in the Star Tribune, Thomas immediately realized that there had been some mistake and that the large sum may have been a part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that is a campaign that helps small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. After realizing that the money that was meant to help a small business stay afloat may have been transferred to him, Thomas tried to call the relevant authorities to make them aware of the situation.

Thomas was in for another surprise when even after two weeks the authorities had not realized their mistake and the money remained untouched in his account. But soon after the two weeks mark the bank realized its mistake and quickly withdrew the amount from Thomas’ account so that it could be transferred to the right account. While talking to local media, Thomas revealed that he has never owned a small business and that he did not wish for a small business to go under because he had been transferred the money accidentally.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world and continues to negatively impact the global economy. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 25 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 800,000.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 6 million positive virus cases and has a death toll of 184,697. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

