Good News: 91-year-old Embraces Virtual Teaching 'like A Boss', Netizens Shower Praises

Online classes amid coronavirus pandemic come with challenges, however, one 91-year-old professor is embracing virtual teaching ‘like a boss’. Facebook user Julia Krohn Mechling recently posted a photo of her father sitting in front of a computer and taking online lecture. In the caption, Mechling informed that her father has been a professor of English at The University of St. Thomas for 50+ years.

In the picture, the 91-year-old can be seen sitting all dressed up in formal attire. Mechling said that her father has been teaching Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’ for decades. However, he has the same ‘passion and excitement’ for the text as though it’s the first time.

The Facebook user wrote, “My father has been a professor of English at The University of St. Thomas for 50+ years. Here he is, at 91-years-old, embracing virtual teaching like a BOSS. Listening to and watching him teach Homer’s The Odyssey is a true gift”.

Netizens wish to attend his lecture

Since shared, the post has garnered over 62,000 reactions and thousands of comments. While some internet user showered praises for the professor, others wished to be one of his ‘luck students’. One user said, “Look at him, all dressed up for the lecture. Shiny shoes too. Such a lovely person." Another wrote, "GOD bless him...wish to be one of ur lucky students”. Another added, “I salute your dad! I've only been teaching for 10 years and I complain. Never again I say!” “That’s an authentic passion that doesn’t age, God bless him,” added third.

