Video Of Cats Watching Game Of Catch With Utmost Attention Goes Viral, Netizens In Splits

A video which shows three intrigued cats watching a game of catch is now doing rounds of the internet. Shared by a page Buitengebiedenon, which often shares joyful stories, the 19-second video features the felines sitting on a window sill and watching the game with their utmost attention. Sharing the clip, the user jokingly wrote that the cats were acting similar to how he and his friends watched a tennis match.

Posted earlier today, the clip starts by showing the three kitties sitting on the netted window sill as they watch kids playing outside. However, it is the amount of attention they pay to the ball’s movement is unmatched. As the video progresses, all the three felines are seen moving their necks perfectly synced along with the movement of the ball. 0ne of them even avoiding fall after turning her neck too much.

Me and my friends watching tennis.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/J7WR93Apdu — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 16, 2020

Video impresses netizens

The cat’s interests in the game along with their perfect synchronisation has left many flabbergasted. Since shared the video clip has been viewed over 24. 3 thousand times. In addition, the post has also been flooded with enquiries from people who are asking if they can adopt one of them. A user wrote, “So cute! The cats are perfectly synchronized.” While another added, “The Middle cat. I want the middle catttttttttt”

Cat in the middle is really trying to wrap its head around things. — Any Democratic Candidate 2020 (@AppleCiderRadio) September 16, 2020

It’s funny how the smallest thing can make me happy right now. Like this video! — Nicole S (@1ypyskpy) September 16, 2020

The Middle cat. I want the middle catttttttttt — Nuhad is back (@Its_Nuhad) September 16, 2020

Cats got to be one of the more amusing ones. — Ted (@tedejr) September 16, 2020

funny buggers.🤣 — lindy (@littlejackieboy) September 17, 2020

This comes a few days after another hilarious video clip featuring two cats making some serious efforts at getting a pencil out from beneath a door went viral. Posted on Reddit by a page named 'animals being bros’, the 45 seconds long video shows the two cat “brothers” trying to figure out how to get the black coloured pencil out. In the caption, the user mentioned that the “boys” were working on a project together, that was to get the pencil out, that "they got stuck”.

The video shows the pet felines taking turns to figure out how to get the pencils out. The cats, both grey-and-white furred, initially stand next to a door. As the video progresses, they are seen concentrating intensely on the task, trying all antiques in the process. The cat's paw at the pencil from different positions and angles, however, are unsuccessful.

