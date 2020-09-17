Good News: 8-year-old Bangladeshi Boy's Message For Teachers Wins Hearts | WATCH

While the teachers worldwide have set an outstanding example by going the extra mile with their contributions to impart education to kids despite institutions’ closure, a kid sought to express gratitude, taking an opportunity to thank teachers worldwide. What made the clip worth appreciating was that the heartfelt gesture was portrayed by an 8-year-old in footage that has now taken the internet by storm. Shared by UNICEF Bangladesh on its official Twitter handle, the clip depicts an 8-year-old kid named Farzad, who conveys a special message holding a placard, thanking the teachers for proving that “anything is possible in this pandemic.”

“Our teachers are attempting different ways to teach us in this pandemic situation,” the boy can be heard saying as the clip opens, acknowledging the efforts made by tutors worldwide.

Further in the clip, the child clad in a pink shirt goes on to say, “Remotely, they’re trying to inspire us,” he says, adding, that the teachers make the students believe that “anything is possible.” He then picks up a placard that depicts the kids and flashes text that reads, “Let’s say thanks to teachers”. The boy adds, “Thank you teachers for helping us while we are at home.” With the mothers, fathers and families focused on child’s learning at home hand-in-hand scoping with the work from home amid the global health emergency, the role of teachers in ensuring that the kids do not miss out on the distant learning has earned them respect globally. The child managed to convey a well-deserved message on behalf of students worldwide.

Eight-year-old Farzad's message to his teachers will put a smile on your face. 💕



A big shoutout to teachers all over the world for doing everything they can to support their students during the #COVID19 pandemic.#ThankYouTeacher pic.twitter.com/CG6lgsHegA — UNICEF (@UNICEF) September 16, 2020

Netizens heart the boy's message

“Warmest good wishes for Farzad in Bangladesh and children all around the world from Jakarta Indonesia. Stay safe, happy and healthy. Love your teachers as your parents, they open the world for us. Love you all, Kids,” a user wrote, as several others poured in virtual hearts and well wishes for the kid. “May all the children of the world always be happy,” said another. A teacher thanked the child for the warm words in the comments.

