93-year-old Woman's Obituary Asks Americans To 'not Vote For Trump'; Netizens 'will Honor'

With less than 13 days left for the US Elections, an obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at the age of 93 has gained at a lot of attraction on social media as it had one specific request, “do not vote for Trump”. As per reports, Georgia May Adkins of Inver Grove Heights died of a stroke on September 28 at the United States Hospital in St Paul. Following which a pair of obituaries were published in the St Paul Pioneer Press with details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honoured in a church service on October 16 following the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Adkins’ obituary also said that she does not wish her family and friends to patronise a florist. It which was published on October 11 said, “In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump.” Since then, the image of the newspaper with her preferences has gone viral across social media platforms. The supporters of Democrats, who are rooting next administration of former US Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, even urged Americans to “take note”. Some of the internet users condoled Adkins’ death and wished that they had known the woman as she had “great sensibility”. Take a look:

Netizens are 'delighted' to grant the 'wish'

Hundreds of internet users not only posted the image of her obituary but also announced how they are "delighted" to have fulfilled her "last wish". Over 43 million Americans have already casted their votes for the November elections and both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are trying to strengthen their campaign in the battleground states. While both candidates are still being projected neck-to-neck in some states as per opinion polls, the internet users who appeared to have sided with Adkins was more on social media.

While I did not ever meet Georgia May Adkins, I will respect her last wishes. Clearly, she wanted to leave this world in a better place. We could do no better. — Momus (@Momusly) October 21, 2020

Georgia May Adkins, it was a delight to grant your final wish. Rest In Peace, fierce sister! — Khrissy Choate 👊🏻 Vote Biden, save America (@KhrissyChoate) October 22, 2020

I Wish I'd Have Known Georgia May Adkins. A Woman Of Great Sensibility!



In Her Obituary, 93-year-old Inver Grove Heights Woman Asks Voters To NOT Vote For Trump. pic.twitter.com/5GXrxwOgoE — Joshua Cohen (@ArtModern) October 22, 2020

God Bless Georgia May Adkins. May she rest in piece. Honor her wishes. #VoteBidenHarris2020 https://t.co/7guPHH5BKN — Boozy NoBody (@tcapotesashes) October 21, 2020

Georgia May Adkins, my family will proudly honor your request. RIP 💙 #VoteBlue #BidenHarris2020 — Loretta Moorhead - VOTE Biden/Harris (@MoorheadLoretta) October 22, 2020

This woman - Georgia May Adkins - is a patriot. I wish her everlasting peace and/or other worldly shenanigans! — elvamoser (@elvamoser) October 21, 2020

Let’s get #inleuofflowers trending to show support for thousands upon thousands who have lost their lives because of Trump, like Georgia May Adkins of St. Paul, MN. In leu of flowers, don’t vote for Trump. #Minnesotablue #Minnesotabluewave #Minnesota #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/89fRHMFu5l — C.R. Tripleton (@triplethinktank) October 21, 2020

