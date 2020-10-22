Kamala Harris Slams Trump, Says US 'deserves President Who Respects' Americans

US Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris slammed US President Donald Trump for ‘denying the realities’ and the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a virtual fundraiser event on October 22, the California Senator said that the United States “deserves” a President who understands the dignity of people and then leads in a manner that Americans can regain their ground and get closer to the ideals that they hold. While Trump has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic and has recently said that people are “tired” of hearing about it, Harris reiterated the spiking numbers of infections, deaths in the country due to the novel coronavirus.

Despite over eight million people being infected with COVID-19 and over 222,200 people dying of the disease, the Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee noted that Trump’s “first priority” should have been to protect the health and well-being of the US citizens. Instead, he chose to deny the realities along with the need to wear a mask. While Democrats are campaigning with drive-in, socially distanced rallies or virtual events, Trump has been addressing mostly maskless crowd packed shoulder to shoulder in the battleground states.

"We deserve to have a President and to have a leadership in our country that understands the dignity of who we are and respects the dignity of who we are as a people, and guides our country, in a way that we can regain our standing and get closer to those ideals we hold," Harris said.

"We recognize that we have over eight million people in our country who have contracted the virus... and yet we still have a President who also was the commander-in-chief who should have, as his first priority, to keep the health and well-being of the Americans intact and he is still denying the realities and the seriousness of this virus and the need to wear a mask," she said.

This is our moment to do something for our families, our communities, and our country. To protect our health care, tackle climate change, and build back better—but it starts with voting. Tune in. https://t.co/c6iT7yxmUe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 21, 2020

Harris says ‘everything is at stake’

The 56-year-old admitted that the United States is currently battling both, a public health crisis and an economic crisis, therefore, she insisted that “everything is at stake” in the upcoming November elections. With just 13 days left, the California Senator insisted that the country “cannot let up on this gas pedal”. Touting herself as the “proud daughter of California, Harris made the case stronger for a future administration of Joe Biden.

"Thirteen days to go. And we cannot let up on this gas pedal. We got to push -- well you know, electric vehicle pedal we need to push, push, push through...almost everything is at stake,” she said.

Why​ would an incumbent president who has been in office ​for four years​ try to discourage people from voting?



It’s because he knows he cannot run on his record. He knows that, if enough people vote, he will lose​. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 22, 2020

