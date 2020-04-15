Good News: 99-year-old Veteran Recovers From COVID-19, Military Calls Him 'national Pride'

A 99-year-old Brazilian World War II veteran was recently discharged for the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia after recovering from the deadly coronavirus. Ernando Piveta had been a member of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force and was admitted to the hospital on April 6 after being treated in the facility’s ‘COVID ward’. While speaking to an international media outlet, the Brazilian Defence Ministry noted that the 99-year-old was also discharged on the same day as the 75th anniversary of the Taking Montese, which was a successful campaign by Brazilian troops in Italy during the war.

‘National Pride’

The video of the veteran being discharged on April 14 has taken the internet by storm. From a Deputy Government leader to the Brazilian Army’s official Twitter page, the video of the veteran has been shared by several official accounts. Netizens have been cheering the 99-year-old for successfully recovering from the deadly disease.

While sharing the video, the Deputy Government leader wrote, “Another battle won! At 99, a veteran of the Second World War, the 2nd Lt. Ernando Piveta is the oldest to recover from COVID-19 in Brazil. He had been admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital since April 6 and was discharged this afternoon. Smoking snakes, eternal is your victory!”

Mais uma batalha vencida!

Aos 99 anos, veterano da 2ª Guerra Mundial, o 2º Ten Ernando Piveta é o mais velho a se recuperar da Covid-19 no Brasil.

Estava internado no Hospital das Forças Armadas desde 6 de abril e recebeu alta nesta tarde.

Cobras fumantes, eterna é sua vitória! pic.twitter.com/u8HVfKTBLC — Capitão Derrite (@capitaoderrite) April 15, 2020

The Southern Military Command, while calling Piveta a “National Pride”, wrote, “Our veteran war hero of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force-FEB Ernando Piveta, 99 years old, after 8 days interned at the Hospital das Forças Armadas on account of # COVID19 is discharged, on the same day that celebrates the 75th anniversary of the ‘Tomada de Montese’!”

Several netizens also lauded the 99-year-old and called him a 'hero'. While one user wrote "Congratulations warrior", another said, "My congratulations to the ex-combatant for the services rendered to the nation and also for his recovery. Congratulations to the medical team. Strength and honour".

Great Spirit shown by the Brazilians!! Together we can defeat Corona!#worldfightcorona#respecttotheveteranfrom🇮🇳 — Kanup Roy (@ImKanup) April 15, 2020

Que fofooo❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/L7psbeuNWz — mulé enfurnada em casa (@suju_sam) April 14, 2020

The Ministry of Defence called it a ‘victory’. They said, “ a moment, the ex-combatant of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force (FEB), Ernando Piveta, 99 years old, admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital (HFA) since the beginning of the month, will be released from COVID-19. One more victory!”

Em instantes, o ex-combatente da Força Expedicionária Brasileira (FEB), Ernando Piveta, de 99 anos, internado no Hospital das Forças Armadas (HFA) desde o começo do mês, receberá alta da Covid-19. Mais uma vitória! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/423Fi6bRvR — Ministério da Defesa (@DefesaGovBr) April 14, 2020

(Image source: exercitooficial/ Twitter)

