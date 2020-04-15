Good News: 99-year-old Veteran Recovers From COVID-19, Military Calls Him 'national Pride'

A 99-year-old Brazilian World War II veteran was recently discharged for the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia after recovering from the deadly coronavirus.

A 99-year-old Brazilian World War II veteran was recently discharged for the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia after recovering from the deadly coronavirus. Ernando Piveta had been a member of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force and was admitted to the hospital on April 6 after being treated in the facility’s ‘COVID ward’. While speaking to an international media outlet, the Brazilian Defence Ministry noted that the 99-year-old was also discharged on the same day as the 75th anniversary of the Taking Montese, which was a successful campaign by Brazilian troops in Italy during the war. 

‘National Pride’ 

The video of the veteran being discharged on April 14 has taken the internet by storm. From a Deputy Government leader to the Brazilian Army’s official Twitter page, the video of the veteran has been shared by several official accounts. Netizens have been cheering the 99-year-old for successfully recovering from the deadly disease. 

While sharing the video, the Deputy Government leader wrote, “Another battle won! At 99, a veteran of the Second World War, the 2nd Lt. Ernando Piveta is the oldest to recover from COVID-19 in Brazil. He had been admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital since April 6 and was discharged this afternoon. Smoking snakes, eternal is your victory!”

The Southern Military Command, while calling Piveta a “National Pride”, wrote, “Our veteran war hero of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force-FEB Ernando Piveta, 99 years old, after 8 days interned at the Hospital das Forças Armadas on account of # COVID19 is discharged, on the same day that celebrates the 75th anniversary of the ‘Tomada de Montese’!”

Several netizens also lauded the 99-year-old and called him a 'hero'. While one user wrote "Congratulations warrior", another said, "My congratulations to the ex-combatant for the services rendered to the nation and also for his recovery. Congratulations to the medical team. Strength and honour".  

The Ministry of Defence called it a ‘victory’. They said, “ a moment, the ex-combatant of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force (FEB), Ernando Piveta, 99 years old, admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital (HFA) since the beginning of the month, will be released from COVID-19. One more victory!”

(Image source: exercitooficial/ Twitter)

