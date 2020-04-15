Fact Check: Did Over 100 Doctors Die In Italy After Being Infected With The Coronavirus?

Claim: 100 doctors die in Italy after getting infected with Coronavirus

Rating: True

What is the rumour about?

Recently, social media was flooded with claims that over 100 doctors and health workers have died in Italy. Take a look at some of the social media forwards that are circulating on the web.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Image courtesy: Twitter

Google Trends

After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to the 100 doctors died in Italy rumour, one can see that the people have been hugely interested to know about the same as Italy has been majorly affected by the virus. The maximum number of searches have been done on April 10, 2020, and the trend seems to be increasing due to the viral social media messages.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

Republic World did a fact check

Republic World did a fact check on the "100 Italy doctors died" rumour and found the claims to be True.

On April 9, Italy reported at least 100 Italian doctors who died due to Coronavirus. (Source: Medical federation called FNOMCeO) The Italian media also estimated about 30 nurses and assistants who died of COVID-19

The Italian doctor toll who died due to the COVID-19 infection, however, includes a list of retired doctors who joined in the frontline to aid the patients during the Coronavirus outbreak.

who joined in the frontline to aid the patients during the Coronavirus outbreak. According to official reports, most of the health workers including doctors who died worked around locations like Lombardy, Le Marche, Campania, Sicily and Puglia in Italy.

As of April 9, FNOMCeO president Filippo Anelli mentioned on their website their plight due to insufficient protection gears. He mentioned that they would not be able to allow more doctors and health workers to treat the coronavirus positive patients without proper protection gears.

He mentioned that they would not be able to allow more doctors and health workers to treat the coronavirus positive patients without proper protection gears. A lack of proper protective gear is deemed responsible for this each of the deaths. Many doctors had to treat their patients without protective equipment.

As of 1st week of April, a total of 13121 healthcare workers had contracted the virus (Source - Italian Higher Health Institute (ISS)).

The institute ISS had also estimated that 10% of the Coronavirus positive people in Italy are actually those who work in healthcare.

