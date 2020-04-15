The Undertaker Issues 'All In Challenge' Amid Coronavirus In US; Nominates Post Malone

WWE veteran The Undertaker is the latest to enter the "All In Challenge". The Phenom announced his participation in Fanatics' All In Challenge in a short video he uploaded on his Instagram handle. The fundraiser is currently one of the biggest trends on social media with celebrities and athletes coming forward to offer unique experiences and items in the auction.

Coronavirus in US: The Undertaker joins All In Challenge

The Undertaker was nominated for the challenge by VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk. The Phenom was quick to accept his challenge after he put up a video on social media. He said, "It’s up to us to reach back and pull some people forward. I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this challenge."

The Undertaker is offering the winner a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have dinner with the Deadman along with a unique gift. The gift is believed to be either a ring-worn jacket or a coat from one of the pay-per-views The Undertaker has competed in. The bidding for Takers' offerings started at $2,500 but at the time of writing, it had already breached the $4,500 mark. The bidding is set to end on April 24. Taker further nominated singer and songwriter Post Malone and TV personality Jesse James.

Coronavirus in US: All In Challenge garners massive support from celebrities

Kickstarted by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin in association with Fanatics, the All In Challenge has instantly become a huge success among celebrities and sports professionals. The social media initiative has seen the likes of Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, Ben Simmons, Eli Manning, Mark Cuban and others join in to raise funds for coronavirus relief in the US. The proceeds from the challenge will go towards several food-related organisations in the country. Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen are the beneficiaries mentioned on their website.

Some other sports professionals partaking in the All In Challenge

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & go to https://t.co/Hb5QluiIna to join in on the auction for an incredible experience. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/CS6vkg8gQI — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2020

