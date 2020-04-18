Good News: 99-year-old WWII Veteran Raises £20 Million For NHS Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The 99-year-old World War II veteran, Captain Tom Moore, has now raised over £20 million for the National Health Services (NHS) in a bid to help them fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Moore had initially aimed to raise just £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30. However, as more and more people started donating, he was able to raise more than his target.

Well done @CaptainTomMoore for reaching £20 million - such an incredible achievement for our national effort — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 17, 2020

Today I completed my final 10 laps, and although the mission is complete - I am going to keep on going.



The donations stand at 15.5 MILLION pounds - wow.



Thank you all - now let's continue to support our NHS!



Images by Emma Sohl - Capture The Light Photography#walkwithtom pic.twitter.com/UhDmUD3HCO — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 16, 2020

‘Incredible achievement’

After completing his challenge, which he started on April 6, he reportedly thanked everyone who had donated. While speaking to an international media outlet, Moore said that the challenge started off as a family joke and he never imagined that sum of money. He said that it is unbelievable that people have been so kind and it was purely out of gratitude for what they have done for him. Secretary of State, Matt Hancock also took to Twitter to congratulate the 99-year-old for his ‘incredible achievement’.

Born and brought up in Yorkshire, Moore also served in Asia during World War II. However, since breaking his hip, the retired captain has to use a walker to move around. But during his treatments in the past, Moore reportedly voiced his gratitude towards the incredible service by "NHS heroes" and since then, hoped to do something in return. Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, with the UK reportedly having fifth-highest death toll in the world, the public health service is overburdened. Therefore, according to Moore, the state-funded medical service would be helped by more money.

As of April 18, UK has recorded over 108,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection with at least 14,576 casualties. NHS has been widely appreciated for their ‘selfless’ service and its staff is often being deemed as ‘unsung heroes’ in the fight against the pandemic. NHS has successfully healed hundreds of COVID-19 patients including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was discharged earlier this week after testing negative for COVID-19.

(Image source: captaintommoore/Twitter)

