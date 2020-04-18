17 Additional Charter Flights Announced For UK Citizens In India

The British Government has announced 17 more charter flights for its citizens stranded in India. The current announcement makes the total number of flights to 38. The UK government is working with India to help thousands of its citizens stuck in different Indian cities due to a nationwide lock-down.

Additional flights for stranded citizens

Acting High Commissioner @JanThompsonFCO announces a further 17 flights back to 🇬🇧 for British travellers anxious to get home. pic.twitter.com/QCqDW31IYh — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) April 17, 2020

The first flight that that took passengers to London left India on April 8. The total capacity of the new flights stands at 4000 passengers. UK citizens spread across India had applied in advance and many are still on the waiting list. The new flights will help them reach home soon. Here are the details of the new flights from different Indian cities to London. From Ahmedabad to London on 20, 22, 24, 26 April. From Amritsar to London on 21, 23, 25 and 27 April. From Bangalore (via Ahmedabad) to London on 23 April; .From Delhi to London on 21, 23, 25 and 27 April. From Goa to London on 20, 22 and 24 April. From Mumbai to London on 26 April. Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said: "There will be 17 more charter flights next week to take British travellers back to the UK - on top of the 21 flights announced previously. We are working around the clock to arrange additional flights from locations where we know large numbers are still stranded and are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the Government of India and local authorities."

UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said: "We know this is a difficult time for British travellers and there is a great demand for these flights. This is a huge and logistically-complex operation, and we are working tirelessly with the Indian Government and state authorities to help more British travellers get home." According to the statement released by the British High Commission in Delhi, ''people who are most vulnerable will be prioritised for seats on these flights'' followed by those who have booked their seats and are on waiting lists. Those who have already booked their seats do not have to register again.

They would be contacted by the CTM with details of their flight. Those citizens who are yet to register for a flight have been advised to visit the Indian Travel page on the government's website.

