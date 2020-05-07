Video Of Dog Playing Hide And Seek With Little Girl Goes Viral; Wins Netizens' Hearts

Even during the lockdown, dogs are undeniably man's best friend. Thanks to the quarantine, many people have started sharing adorable videos with their pets. Recently, a netizen shared a cute video where a dog played 'hide and seek' with a young girl. Netizens adored this funny little video and many were amazed by the dog's intelligence. Check out this viral dog video below.

Also Read | Amid Moscow lockdown, some dogs find new homes and friends

The above video has now gone viral on social media. In the caption for the video, the original poster revealed how he/she was amazed by the dog actually playing hide and seek. In the video, a little girl asks her Belgian Malinois dog, named Monkey, to play hide and seek with her. She then points towards a wall, and the dog amazingly walks up to it and stands on his hind legs. The dog then places his front paws and his face against the wall so that he cannot see where the girl is hiding.

Also Read | What is international Guide Dog Day and why is it celebrated? Know more about Guide Dogs

The dog waits against the wall for a few moments, just like a person would while playing hide and seek. At one point, the dog adorably turns his head looks back, but the girl immediately tells him to stop peeking. The dog then turns to the wall once again and waits for the girl to hide. Finally, once the girl is hidden, she calls Monkey, telling him to come and find her.

Also Read | International Guide Dog Day: Top 5 breeds that are natural guide dogs; From lab to poodles

The dog then gets back on all fours and runs into a room to find her. Netizens were truly amazed by the dog's intelligence and absolutely adored the cute video. Here are some of the reactions that were shared in the comments section of this post.

Also Read | Cyberabad Police comes to rescue of street dogs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.