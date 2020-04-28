International Guide Dog Day: Top 5 Breeds That Are Natural Guide Dogs; From Lab To Poodles

International Guide Dog Day honours the importance of a guide god, especially in the life of a person who is visually impaired. Every year, International Guide Dog Day is celebrated on the last Wednesday of April. Hence this year it will be celebrated on April 29. International Guide Dog Day celebrates the critical role that guide gods play in enabling people to get around safely by being independent.

International Guide Dog Day is a pivotal day that spreads awareness about guide dogs all across the world. International Guide Dog day also honours both dogs and as well as the people who work hard to dedicate their time to train these dogs and help them meet their owners. This day was made to make people understand how these little creatures can make a massive difference in one’s life. On International Guide Dog Day 2020, here are five breeds of dogs that can be 'paww-fect' guide dogs.

Golden Retriever

Golden Retriever as service dog is an excellent one. This breed of dog is highly trainable. Apart from a guide dog, they can be also be trained to be a detection dog, hunting dog and a search and rescue dog.

Labrador

The Labrador or Lab is one of the most popular breeds of dog across many countries. They are good therapy dogs for those dealing with autism and blindness. Labradors are known for their loyalty, obedience and playful composure.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's 'big Fat Love' For Dogs Is Evident In These Pics

German Shepherd

German Shepherd is a breed of large-sized working dogs. These dogs were originally kept for herding sheep. German Shepherds are known across the world for their strength, trainability, obedience and intelligence.

ALSO READ| Bharti Singh Urges Fans To Help Stray Dogs Amid Lockdown; Says 'Dogs Are Dying Of Hunger'

Poodles

Poodles are a formal dog breed that comes in three varieties namely Standard Poodle, Toy Poodle and Miniature Poodle. They are ranked as the second most intelligent dog breed. This breed of dogs is skillful in many dog sports and activities which includes agility, tracking, herding and more.

ALSO READ| Tic Tac Toe Challenge: Dogs, Fishes And Other Pets Play With Their Humans

Border Collie

Border Collie is a breed from the Scottish borders for herding livestock especially sheep. This breed is exceptionally aware of their surroundings and can be super resourceful. Collies are alert and also quick to please their owners.

ALSO READ| Spain: From Fish To Toy Dogs, Some People Are Taking Unusual 'pets' For Walk Amid Lockdown