Africa: Lioness opens door of a safari car, netizens say 'lovely but scary'

A clip of a lioness opening the door of Safari car has left people with goosebumps. The bone-chilling incident happened when a family was watching a group of lionesses from their safari car in Africa. However, in a surprising move, one lioness got up and eventually moved towards the car. According to the clip, the lioness successfully managed to open the unlocked door of the car.

However, before the lioness could do anything, one of the passengers managed to shut it and lock it. The video was recently shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who warned people that this could happen with anyone and asked them to maintain a safe distance from wild animals.

The lioness wants to go on a safari ride🤔



It opens the door & asks for a lift. This can also happen to you in your next safari. Maintain safe distance from wild animals. pic.twitter.com/mqIpnyPi1n — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 21, 2020

Since shared the video has received over 17 thousand overs and over one thousand likes. Netizens also took the opportunity to dish out their opinion on the incident.

That careless attitude of a person costs animal life. — ನಿಲಾಂಜನ್ ನಿಶಾಂತ್ (@shanth_kumar9) May 21, 2020

Wow how intelligent it is. Opened the door so easily🤔👌👌👏👏 — Subbu (@subbu75) May 21, 2020

Yeah, and how stupid it was to leave the doors unlocked! — Larry (@larboozle) May 22, 2020

What happened next? Kindly elaborate that story as well. — Animesh Singh Gour (@Baba_bhai_ji) May 21, 2020

Wow... They could've dropped the lioness with the next pride. — Rakesh Jamwal (@rakeshrjamwal) May 21, 2020

Recently, an act of selfless love by another one from the species won everybody's heart. In a video that surfaced online, a lioness can be seen helping her cub cross a narrow stream. The video shows a family of lions crossing a narrow stream in Gir National Park. While several cubs managed to cross the stream on their own, the lioness noticed the one who appeared a little scared to do so. The mother lioness jumped off the stream, picked the little cub in its mouth and brought it to the other side.

Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter. Netizens were left amazed by the care shown by the mother in the video. Several netizens dropped in comments to say that they loved the video. "Wonderful video," a user wrote. The video has collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.

