Video Of Lioness Taking Her Cubs For A Stroll Is Winning Hearts On Internet

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan is known for sharing adorable yet hard-hitting animal videos on social media that are often meant to show the compassionate side of wildlife. This time again the forest official shared a video of a lioness leading her cubs for a stroll through a narrow stream in what appears to be a wildlife sanctuary is winning hearts on the internet.

'Adorable'

In the video, the lioness can be seen checking the depth of the water with her paws before quietly moving ahead to let the cubs follow her path. The captivating cubs then follow their mother with a sense of caution and willingness to learn. The 24-second clip has garnered more than 71,000 views on Twitter and has received over 7,100 likes. The netizens are left amazed by the care the mother can be seen showing in the video.

When #lion queen takes the kids on a stroll across the river. The kids will learn slowly. From Sasan #Gir, #India. Sent by a friend. pic.twitter.com/t2bfdTza7o — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 15, 2020

Those first two steps the mother took to measure the depth of the water. ♥️ — जतिन कांबळे (@Kamble_JR) March 15, 2020

Omg so adorable.... — lovenature (@wokeup123) March 15, 2020

Kids are always cute. Be it human or animals. — LostCitizen (@SingleMalt7) March 15, 2020

In December last year, a similar video was doing rounds on social media where a lioness could be seen saving her cubs from crocodile-infested water. According to reports, the video was captured by photographer Luca Bracali at the River Ewaso Ny'iro in Kenya. The video showed the lioness crossing the river with her three young cubs when one of them apparently loses its footing. The lioness then quickly jumps in to rescue the cub before the cub is swept away by the flowing river.

