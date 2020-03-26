The Debate
Video Of Lioness Helping Her Cub Cross Narrow Stream Is Winning Hearts On Internet

What’s Viral

The video of a lioness shows helping a cub cross a narrow stream surfaced on Twitter, shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda. People in love with it.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lioness helps cub cross a narrow stream, Twitter users in love with it

A heartwarming video of a lioness and her cubs has surfaced on social media and netizens are absolutely in love with it. The lioness can be seen helping her cub cross a narrow stream, which shows the selfless love of the lioness for her cub. The video shows a family of lions crossing a narrow stream in Gir National Park. While several cubs managed to cross the stream on their own, the lioness noticed the one who appeared a little scared to do so. The mother lioness jumped off the stream, picked the little cub in its mouth and brought it to the other side. Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter.

READ: Gujarat: Lioness, Cubs Make Way For Biker To Cross, Video Surprises Netizens

Netizens all hearts

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 2.5k views and over 90 retweets. Netizens were left amazed by the care shown by the mother in the video. Several netizens dropped in comments to say that they loved the video. "Wonderful video," a user wrote. The video has collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.

 

READ: WATCH: Lioness Thunders Into Crowd In Gujarat; Some Flee, Others Record Incident

 

 

Read: Video Of Lioness Taking Her Cubs For A Stroll Is Winning Hearts On Internet

Read: Kenya: Video Of Lioness Saving Her Cubs In Crocodile Infested River Is Winning Hearts

 

 

 

