After Epic 'meltdown', Netizens Slide Into Rudy Giuliani's DM & Drop Hilarious Questions

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s attorney has left his direct messages on Twitter open, a fact that was recently discovered by netizens. While Giuliani has been busy trying to overturn the presidential vote in favour of his ally, netizens found the perfect opportunity to share their thoughts with him directly. As expected, Giuliani’ DM soon was flooded with advices on politics, law and even on hair-dye tips.

Read: Donald Trump 'most Irresponsible President' Says Biden Over Delay In Power Transfer

One user joked on how a video proved that Trump’s votes had been fed to Guinea pigs. Meanwhile, another wrote, “Hey Rudy ! Loved you in Borat-2,” referring to Sacha Boron Cohen’s mockumentary comedy film. Meanwhile, many others advised him on how to get proper hair dyes, mocking him for the incident which showed black hair dye pouring down his face during a press briefing.

fingers crossed i get an answer on this one pic.twitter.com/brPedBnoTW — beth (@bethbourdon) November 22, 2020

Thought he could plug a cable TeeVee advertiser while we’re getting to know each other! pic.twitter.com/5vtkSWwqZX — 𝙢𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙙 #BLM (@moonbird) November 22, 2020

Thank you. I have sent him this to remind him what a proper president sounds like. pic.twitter.com/ZLnvaZExmX — Ian Bell (@iancbell) November 23, 2020

You got to go for the long con pic.twitter.com/Md0JF0wiag — Midnightcaffeine (@Midnitecaf) November 22, 2020

One day I wish to be as funny as Alex Hirsch pic.twitter.com/rmr6C6xjU5 — Saturn💙 サターン (@saturn_dev) November 23, 2020

Lyrics from Rudy by Supertramp pic.twitter.com/KDHwnIVGv6 — Finn (@A_myJ) November 25, 2020

Read: Biden Says He's Made His Treasury Secretary Choice

Giuliani's 'epic' meltdown

Earlier this month, Giuliani caught limelight after he appeared to sweat the brown coloured hair dye during a press conference which was streamed LIVE on US TV stations. Giuliani was giving an update about Trump’s election bids, which he alleged were plagued by errors and rejected by the courts. Interestingly, what caught viewers’ attention was Giuliani’s tone as if he was falling apart which was followed by the trickling of his hair dye from the side of his head. While the former New York City’s mayor seemed oblivious about it, many stations including CNN and MSNBC halted the appalling telecast, but many networks, in all spirits, continued.

In the video footage that is now making rounds on the internet, Trump’s lawyer is seen on the verge of a breakdown as his hair dye seems to have melted. Shared by many, including a user named Richard Littler, the stills from the conference attracted tons of jokes and memes as the dye rolled down Giuliani’s face but he refused to deviate from his objective as he continued his speech. Many were quick to make jokes about how hot the mic was and “Trump's lawyer hadn’t properly refrigerated” as the 76-year-old was caught sweating profusely in presumably the packed RNC headquarters

Read: 'Hot Mess': Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Drips Down While Claiming 'voter Fraud', Watch Video

Read: Donald Trump's Legal Team's Batch Of False Claims On 2020 US Presidential Elections

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.