After Utah Monolith Disappears, A Similar Mysterious Structure Appears In Romania

A mysterious monolith identical to the one found in Utah has appeared on a hillside in Romania, just metres away from a historic fortress. According to the Daily Mail, the metal ram was found on BatcaDoamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt, which is situated in Romania's north-eastern Neamt County, on 26 November. Officials have said that they still do not know who the monolith belongs to, but they have launched an investigation into why it’s there.

A new #monolith has been discovered in Romania with a similar appearance to the one in Utah. this one was clearly thrown together in a few hours with visible seams. but I like the spirit. pic.twitter.com/2bcpihXbrW — 🚀✨It's Full of Stars✨🚀 (@IFOS9000) November 30, 2020

The newly found monolith has a height around four metres and it was discovered close to Petrodava Dacian Fortress, which is a well-known archaeological landmark. The fortress is the oldest historical monument in Piatra Neamt and is believed to have been destroyed by the Romans in the 2nd century AD. The shiny metal ram has appeared just metres away with one side facing Mount Ceahlau, known so-called as the Holy Mountain.

There is a lot unknown around the discoveries of these strange objects. The Neamt Culture and Heritage official Rocsana Josanu said that they have started looking into the strange appearance of the monolith. While speaking to the media outlet, Rocsana said that the monolith is on private property, but officials still don’t know who the mysterious object belongs to. She added that before installing the monolith in a protected area on an archaeological site, they needed permission for the institution, one that must then be approved by the Ministry of Culture.

Mysterious monolith in Utah

The monolith is similar to the one recently found in the desert in Utah, US, which has now disappeared. the metal ram was discovered on November 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau. The officials were flying by helicopter, helping Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, when they spotted that seemed right out of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. The helicopter pilot, Bret Hutchings, had said that the monolith has been about the “strangest thing” that he came across in all his years of flying.

Hatchings had informed that he was flying for the Utah department of public safety when one of the biologists spotted the metal sheet when they just happened to fly directly over the top of it. The pilot said that the object looked manmade and appeared to have been firmly planted in the ground, not dropped from the sky. Utah’s highway petrol had also shared the images of the monolith and said that the metal ram estimated at between 10ft and 12ft high appeared to be planted deep in the ground.

