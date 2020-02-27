Age No Bar For This 81-year-old TikTok Cookery And Comedy Star Who's Cheering Audiences Up

An 81-year-old man from Fort Worth Texas, USA, is winning over audiences on TikTok with his adorable cookery and side-splitting comedy videos. Stephen’s popular page “Cooking with Steve” flaunts over 582,000 followers where he posts short clips of himself preparing sandwiches, cereal, and pancakes.

His page on TikTok has a whopping 5.1 million likes where the millennial followers shower his kitchen videos with love. Known by the username 'Old Man Steve', Stephen receives messages from young TikTok users asking him to be their grandpa.

His most popular video on TikTok has 8.5 million views

According to reports, Stephen Austin is a retired box office worker who has no children or grandkids, so he enjoys time creating online content for his fans so that he doesn’t feel alone. His followers are the mostly young crowd that think he stands out on the video platform which is largely a base of generation Z.

His most popular video on TikTok so far is a tutorial of toasted frozen biscuits which has approximately 5 million likes and flaunts over 8.5 million views. In the video, Stephen can be seen spreading butter and peach preserve on frozen biscuits simultaneously explaining the procedure to his audience in a simple way.

Stephen told international media that he wouldn’t say that he does real cooking, but he tries to do simple stuff, like toasting some bread and simple fare. He added that he never could have imagined having so many followers. He further added that Cooking with Steve just happened and people seemed to like it. He explained saying that most people on TikTok are the young people and they dance around or do some sort of physical stuff that he cannot do, so he cooks.

Check out some of his videos on his Instagram page that he shared with his audience.

Read: Ryan Reynolds And Josh Brolin's Fun Moments On Social Media Will Make Your Day

Read: Kim Kardashian's Best Moments From The Ellen DeGeneres Show; WATCH

Read: As Bernie Sanders Surges, Texas Liberals Take Their Own Shot

Read: Texas Looms Large As Super Tuesday Bonanza For Democrats

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.