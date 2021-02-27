Agra's Casper Home Trust Gets International Recognition For Contribution Towards Animals

An Animal Welfare Organization in Agra named as Casper Home Trust has been internationally recognized for its contribution towards animal rights and welfare. The organization has been awarded the “The Shining Compassion World Award” by The Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association for working ‘extraordinarily’ even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sub-Head of Casper Home Trust Vinita Arora received the award on behalf of Abhimanyu Arora who is the President of Casper Home Trust.

A 'formidable mission'

On its official Facebook handle, the organization has shared various images and videos of dogs. The Sub-Head says that they do not only feed in the shelter but across the city and various villages too. In the caption, the organization urges people to lend their support to them so that they are able to sustain their ‘formidable mission’. “Please spare a thought for the voiceless babies and contribute whatever little you can for their welfare”, read the caption.

Speaking to ANI, Vinita Arora said, "I run a dog shelter in Agra. The municipal corporation has allotted me a piece of land for carrying out my shelter. I am grateful to them. Our team has worked tremendously hard during this lockdown period. I am super proud of my team. It is because of them that we have received this 'Shining Compassion World' award. I am absolutely surprised to receive this award”. She also talks about one of her journals which were published in National Geographic. This is from where their work came to notice, she said.

A woman who was presenting the award to Vinita Arora said, “I hope people honour you and recognize you across the globe. I'm so glad that you have youngsters in your team. You are motivating them, inspiring them and they are and your team have done this work”.

