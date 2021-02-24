Abhishek Bachchan Begins Shooting For 'Dasvi' In Agra, Pics From Sets Surface Online

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s pictures from the sets of the upcoming film Dasvi in Agra have started surfacing online. Donned in white kurta Pajama and Sadri with a mustache, the actor can be seen walking in the Agra Central Jail for his shooting sequences. The pictures have leaked online where several fan pages of the actor have started sharing them while praising his looks in the forthcoming film.

The actor will be seen essaying the role of 10th fail Chief Minister, Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Abhishek has begun shooting at Agra Central Jail where he was surrounded by tight security. The shooting will likely continue for a month. The political comedy will be directed by debutante Tushar Jalota. The film will highlight the importance of education in today's society. Coming straight from the makers of Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, and Bala, the comedy-drama also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in key roles.

Earlier, this week, the Ludo actor took to Instagram and treated fans with amazing character posters from the film. The 45-year-old star took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary. The poster features the actor sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard. "'Dasvi' shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture. The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

Abhishek was last seen in the Amazon Prime Series Breathe 2 and Sons of Soil. His work in the Netflix movie Ludo was loved by the audience. His upcoming project includes the movie Bob Biswas based on the character Bob Biswas in the Vidya Balan starter Kahaani. The music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The shooting of Dasvi just began and no updates have been shared yet about the release date of Dasvi.

