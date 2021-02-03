Ranjeet Showers Love On Agra-based "lovely Girls" As They Sport Quirky Hoodie For Him

Veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet took to his social media handle to extend his gratitude to fans, on Tuesday. Interestingly, in the picture, four girls are seen flaunting the back of their jacket, which features a still of Ranjeet from the film Amar Akhbar Anthony. The text on the picture imprinted on the jacket read 'Papa Ranjeet' on the top.

While sharing the picture, the veteran actor wrote that he received the picture from a friend. Spilling more about the same, he further added that his friend noticed these "lovely girls" in Agra with "Papa Ranjeet's T-shirt". He concluded the caption and wrote, "Thank you all for continuing to show your support in different ways. I love you all". Scroll down to take a look at Ranjeet's post.

Papa Ranjeet t-shirt spotted in Agra:

Within a few hours, the post managed to grab the attention of numerous fans and Instagrammers. The comments section was flooded with the love of Ranjeet's fans. Interestingly, the Housefull 2 actor replied to a handful of fans. Among one such comment, a fan expressed that he is planning to ink a tattoo for Ranjeet.

However, the actor was quick to respond and he requested the fan to not get it. Ranjeet's reply read, "Aayeee...Pls don't, ur body is God's gift to u so u shud not pollute that. I hope u understand wat i mean, tc (sic)". Meanwhile, a fan asserted that Papa Ranjeet has charmed his fans even now, to which, the actor agreed. On the other hand, a fan asserted, "This is what you earned in life ! How happy you are ! Its your greatness ! Any other actor would try to gain monatery benefits".

It seems like the love among fans for the 74-year-old actor is increasing day-by-day. A few days back, Ranjeet shared a picture to shower love on a cafe owner as the cafe was named after him. He also extended best wishes for the cafe's business and urged the owner to provide good service to the customers. As per Ranjeet's post, the cafe is situated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

