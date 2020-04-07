The Debate
Video Of Confluence Of Alaknanda And Bhagirathi In Devprayag Wins Internet

What’s Viral

A short video of the confluence of the two holy rivers, the Alaknanda and the Bhagirathi form together into the river 'Ganga', leaving netizens mesmerised.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video of confluence of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi in Devprayag wins internet

The beautiful confluence of the two holy rivers, the Alaknanda and the Bhagirathi takes place in Devprayag. The unified river that forms beyond the confluence in Devprayag is the holy river Ganges, commonly known as 'Ganga'. Recently, a mesmerising short video of the confluence of the two holy rivers has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of people.  

Beautiful Confluence

Sudha Ramen, an Indian Forest Services officer, posted the beautiful 12-second-long video of the Devprayag confluence on her official Twitter account. In the short clip, even though the same image repeats itself, the two rivers Alaknanda and Bhagirathi can be seen flowing, peacefully. The mesmerising view of the confluence that happens in Devprayag, in the Tehri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand is an absolute treat to the eyes.

Read: Lockdown: Health Of River Ganga Improves

Read: PICTURES: Water In Yamuna At Delhi Looks Cleaner Amid Industry Shutdown Due To Coronavirus

Netizens mesmerised

Since posted, the video has collected over 4,000 likes and has been retweeted by around 980 people. The video left netizens mesmerised and in awe of the beautiful sight of the confluence. People showered the tweet with a ton of good comments for the view, while many others thanked the IFS officer for posting the beautiful video.

Read: COVID-19 Lockdown Impact: 40-50% Improvement In Ganga's Water Quality Says Expert

Read: 'I Can See Vikram Lander': As Pollution Drops, People Share Things They Can See From Home

 

 

