Video of confluence of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi in Devprayag wins internet

The beautiful confluence of the two holy rivers, the Alaknanda and the Bhagirathi takes place in Devprayag. The unified river that forms beyond the confluence in Devprayag is the holy river Ganges, commonly known as 'Ganga'. Recently, a mesmerising short video of the confluence of the two holy rivers has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of people.

Beautiful Confluence

Sudha Ramen, an Indian Forest Services officer, posted the beautiful 12-second-long video of the Devprayag confluence on her official Twitter account. In the short clip, even though the same image repeats itself, the two rivers Alaknanda and Bhagirathi can be seen flowing, peacefully. The mesmerising view of the confluence that happens in Devprayag, in the Tehri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand is an absolute treat to the eyes.

Confluence of the two distinct Alaknanda and Bhagirathi into an unified 'Ganga' at Devprayag pic.twitter.com/x8YEIjCDMW — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 7, 2020

Read: Lockdown: Health Of River Ganga Improves

Read: PICTURES: Water In Yamuna At Delhi Looks Cleaner Amid Industry Shutdown Due To Coronavirus

Netizens mesmerised

Since posted, the video has collected over 4,000 likes and has been retweeted by around 980 people. The video left netizens mesmerised and in awe of the beautiful sight of the confluence. People showered the tweet with a ton of good comments for the view, while many others thanked the IFS officer for posting the beautiful video.

Beautiful memories , I was posted in dehradun longtime back ,got opportunity to see this divine place when I went uphills. — Captain Jasdeep (@captjasdeep) April 7, 2020

now i want to leave everything and settle here :) — Vikas V (@vikiitd) April 7, 2020

Amazing. Remember it seeing 35 years back on the way to Badrinath — Govindarajan (@GovindaVijayan) April 7, 2020

Alaknanda considered father and Bhagirathi mother — varkarora (@varkarora) April 7, 2020

Wow. Thats just amazing ... Going to download it and share it on my family whatsapp ... Thanks 🙏 — Drink Water (@BPinIndia) April 7, 2020

Divine.... blissful to see this 😇 — Piku 🥰 (@Im_Jyotsna) April 7, 2020

Had the good fortune if seeing this about 2 years back...but then it was so clearly distinguishable as it is in this clip...but divine 💯 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — rupees ________ 121🇮🇳 💯 Follow back (@rupees121) April 7, 2020

Woh, what a scene. — Jay Kumar (@JayKuma85024521) April 7, 2020

Read: COVID-19 Lockdown Impact: 40-50% Improvement In Ganga's Water Quality Says Expert

Read: 'I Can See Vikram Lander': As Pollution Drops, People Share Things They Can See From Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.