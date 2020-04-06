The Debate
'I Can See Vikram Lander': As Pollution Drops, People Share Things They Can See From Home

What’s Viral

Amid COVID-19, the daily hustle has stopped leading to a drop in pollution levels during lockdown. People now, sarcastically 'see' landmarks from their homes.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: Indians can 'see' landmarks from homes, as pollution drops

Amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak, people have resorted to staying indoors and are restraining from stepping outdoors, until and unless there is an emergency. The use of automobiles and functioning of industries and companies have also come to a standstill. However, the sudden disruption in the daily lives of people has relieved the pollution levels to an unprecedented level, following which a new trend has surfaced, taking the internet by storm. In a sarcastic move, Indians have flooded social media with fake photos of landmarks that they can see from their homes, given the drastic drop in pollution all over the country.

Spectacular Views 

As the level of pollution dropped in the country, people all across could view spectacular scenarios from their homes. Recently, a view of the Dhauladhar mountains was captured from Jalandhar, Punjab, following the drop in smog and pollution. The pictures featuring the different views went viral and raised a new trend wherein people sarcastically started to post imaginative views from their homes. The move was rather hilarious and impossible as people posted images of landmarks which are very far away from India.

Read: Jalandhar Sees Dhauladhar Range For The First Time Ever, Pictures Shared By Parveen Kaswan

Read: Video Of 'beautiful' Greater Bird Of Paradise Dancing On Tree-top Goes Viral; Watch

Netizens play along

Following the trend, Indians could not control their excitement and played along with the popular trend. Netizens took to Twitter to share their innovative ideas of the landmarks visible from their homes. Social media has since been flooded with innovative views and imaginative ideas from people all across the country.

Read: 'Social Disturbing': Bizarre Fusion Of Makki Ki Roti With Maggi Makes Netizens Cringe

Read: YouTube Goalkeeper Cat Video Grabs Twiteratti's Hearts As It Goes Viral

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
