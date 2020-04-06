'I Can See Vikram Lander': As Pollution Drops, People Share Things They Can See From Home

Amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak, people have resorted to staying indoors and are restraining from stepping outdoors, until and unless there is an emergency. The use of automobiles and functioning of industries and companies have also come to a standstill. However, the sudden disruption in the daily lives of people has relieved the pollution levels to an unprecedented level, following which a new trend has surfaced, taking the internet by storm. In a sarcastic move, Indians have flooded social media with fake photos of landmarks that they can see from their homes, given the drastic drop in pollution all over the country.

Spectacular Views

As the level of pollution dropped in the country, people all across could view spectacular scenarios from their homes. Recently, a view of the Dhauladhar mountains was captured from Jalandhar, Punjab, following the drop in smog and pollution. The pictures featuring the different views went viral and raised a new trend wherein people sarcastically started to post imaginative views from their homes. The move was rather hilarious and impossible as people posted images of landmarks which are very far away from India.

Read: Jalandhar Sees Dhauladhar Range For The First Time Ever, Pictures Shared By Parveen Kaswan

Read: Video Of 'beautiful' Greater Bird Of Paradise Dancing On Tree-top Goes Viral; Watch

Netizens play along

Following the trend, Indians could not control their excitement and played along with the popular trend. Netizens took to Twitter to share their innovative ideas of the landmarks visible from their homes. Social media has since been flooded with innovative views and imaginative ideas from people all across the country.

Because of no pollution, I can see Eiffel Tower from Indore today. Nature is healing.🤗😇😍 pic.twitter.com/uSOCo0b2OG — Anurag Verma (@Anu_224) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see gods from my balcony.... #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/V9TzcbphQL — चक्रवर्ती सम्राट (@Ndmodi2024) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Himalayas from Chennai today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/0nE0x4s6zY — Java Rock (@JavaRaghu) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution I can

see Rio De Janeiro from Kerala today! #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/pTXYoPWOsB — Muhammad Fayis. a. s (@fayis701) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution I can see the fire in Lanka by hanuman#RamayanOnDDNational#waahmodijiwaah pic.twitter.com/HMffs8q4tr — Random guy on the internet (@AmitUp304) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Noida today. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/YeQ1oc8tLx — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 5, 2020

Wow That's Wimbledon London center court visible from my house terrace because of no pollution

#natureishealing# no sarcasm pic.twitter.com/l2rVfn0syQ — annapillais (@annapillais1) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution, from my balcony I can see (missing) Vikram lander on Space...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7bEEjb3cvn — Sandeep Rajbhar (@sandy_raj1989) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution I can see the Great Wall of China from 2nd floor #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/i9UdtGOSmx — Jaya RK (@Jayanti_RK) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution, not just Burj Khalifa, even Mars is visible from my apartment terrace. pic.twitter.com/V14yNvaX7V — Abhay Anand 🇮🇳 (@ABHAY_1987) April 5, 2020

Read: 'Social Disturbing': Bizarre Fusion Of Makki Ki Roti With Maggi Makes Netizens Cringe

Read: YouTube Goalkeeper Cat Video Grabs Twiteratti's Hearts As It Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.