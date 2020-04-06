Alex Bryan Rafi Mathew Puzzle Answer | Read To Know In Detail

Amid the coronavirus crisis, numerous games, challenges, and puzzles have been surfacing online. In no time, they have become viral as people are seeking various means to spend their time and connect with near and dear ones. Therefore, during this lockdown period, these riddles and mind games are making rounds on social media as challenges are being forwarded to different WhatsApp groups.

From movie riddles, general knowledge quizzes, to murder mystery questions, everything has gained immense popularity these days. People have been sharing puzzles with high difficulty levels, including those which appeared in competitive exams once. Similarly, a riddle has been forwarded among many WhatsApp puzzles. Therefore, we have mentioned the question for you to solve. Have a look.

Who killed Mathew puzzle

Do you have the intelligence to prove a murder?: There are 5 people living in a house.

Alex Bryan Rafi Aleena Mathew

A call comes at the police station near 9.30 am.

Mathew is found dead in the house.

Bryan informs the police about the same.

The police are calling all of them to interrogate.

Alex was out to repair his damaged phone when Mathew died.

Bryan says that he was in the room and when he saw Mathew dead, he called the police.

Rafi says he was making coffee in the kitchen. Bryan and Alex revealed that Tom was a close friend of Mathew, so they could interrogate him if they wanted to.

Aleena says she went out to practice golf when Bryan called.

After a long interrogation, the clever police officer finds out the culprit.

Also read: One Three Letter Word Which Can Be Used To Complete All Words Puzzle Answer; See Details

Also read: 'What Is The Last Letter Of Alphabet' Riddle Answer | Check Details

Who killed Mathew puzzle answer

Who is the culprit?

The answer is Tom. Nobody called him and everyone gets informed by Byran or Alex, except for Tom. Therefore, he is the culprit.

Also read: Can You Solve This UPSC Final Exam Question? Find Solution Inside

Also read:What Is Traditional Wear Challenge On Instagram? All You Need To Know About It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.