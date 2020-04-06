'What Is The Last Letter Of Alphabet' Riddle Answer | Check Details

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been spending their time indoors. Besides finishing their pending task and helping with the household chores, people take to social media platforms and kill their time. These days, numerous quizzes, interactive games, challenges and puzzles have been surfacing on the internet. During the lockdown period, people have been forwarding them in WhatsApp groups and tweeting them. Among many of them, a WhatsApp riddle has gained immense popularity. Therefore, we have penned everything about the WhatsApp quiz that you should know.

Here’s everything about the new WhatsApp quiz

Recently, a new WhatsApp riddle has been making rounds on the internet. While many people forwarded it in their social groups, others tweeted and shared them on their Facebook and Instagram wall. Titled as ‘what is the last letter of the alphabet’, the riddle challenges people to guess the correct answer. So, we have compiled everything about the ‘what is the last letter of the alphabet quiz’, for you to know the right answer.

Also read: Can You Solve This UPSC Final Exam Question? Find Solution Inside

Also read: One Three Letter Word Which Can Be Used To Complete All Words Puzzle Answer; See Details

What is the last letter of the alphabet?

Nowadays, quirky things including dare game, Dalgona coffee preparation method and WhatsApp quiz have been trending on social media. Therefore, people use their time to communicate with their near and dear ones through these fun games. In this WhatsApp riddle, one has to guess the correct answer for ‘what is the last letter of alphabet quiz’.

99% will get it wrong 🙂🙂.

What is the last letter of "ALPHABET "??? — GHOST 😍😍 (@MagufuliMugabe) April 2, 2020

What is the last letter of alphabet answer

If one carefully reads the question, it asks for the last letter of the alphabet. Therefore, understanding the literal meaning of the riddle and finding the correct answer might not help. By observing patiently, ‘What is the last letter of alphabet answer’ is ‘T’. That is because the last letter of 'ALPHABET' is 'T'. For those people who are answering Z, their WhatsApp quiz answer is incorrect.

Also read: 'Correct The Spelling' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details Inside

Also read: 40 Memorable Indian Ads WhatsApp Puzzle Answers; Check Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.