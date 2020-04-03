What Is Traditional Wear Challenge On Instagram? All You Need To Know About It

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, social media has surfaced with numerable challenges, games and puzzles. Undoubtedly, people have been finding creative ways to interact with each other, after the government announced lockdown. From push-up challenges on Instagram to fun quizzes on WhatsApp, everyone is finding new and interesting ways to communicate and spend their time.

What is the traditional wear challenge?

Nowadays, everyone’s social media feed is brimming with saree-clad pictures of their friends, families and close relatives. During this time, maintaining positivity is as important as confining to one’s home. Therefore, people are sharing their old and throwback photos in traditional wear as a part of the Instagram challenge.

Traditional wear challenge meaning

Although most of them find and post old pictures, many are clicking their fresh photos before posting on social media. People also write a long text in the caption accompanying the photo, which explains the Instagram challenge. Here’s everything you should know about the latest trend.

People accept the traditional wear challenge and copy the caption which reads, “If nothing else, it would just cheer you and your friends up! With all the negativity going around the world, let's do something positive!! Let’s build each other up! My Beautiful friend challenged me to upload a solo pic wearing a saree. So posting a pic here! If I didn't tag you, please don't be offended, I tried to pick people who I thought would play along! Upload 1 "Saree clad "picture of yourself... ONLY you. Then tag some more gorgeous women to do the same. Build yourself up instead of tearing yourself down! I know these are difficult times, but with a little prudence and patience, we will tide over it. COPY AND PASTE. If I tagged you, don't disappoint me, please do it! #StayHomeStaySafe.“

Traditional wear challenge accepted!

In the caption, people also nominate their near and dear ones to participate in this Instagram challenge. Therefore, it goes ahead with a new set of people. Everyone is gladly accepting the traditional wear challenge as it infuses some excitement in the monotonous routine. Besides, it allows people to be a part of the community and feel that they are likable and going through the same phase as others.

