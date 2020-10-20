Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweets 'play Among Us With Me'; Twitter Says, "it'd Be An Honor"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is ready to play videogames with her Twitter followers. In her recent tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez invited her fans to join her to play the video game Among Us. Along with this tweet, AOC also informed that she will be streaming the game on Twitch. Find out more details about this story below.

AOC to play Among Us on Twitch

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has always been a popular political figure. Her outspoken attitude and her representative speeches have gone viral on social media in no time. But recently, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet about the video game Among Us is going has gone viral on Twitter.

In her latest tweet, Alexandra Ocasio- Cortez wanted people to go out and vote and promote the act of voting further. So she asked her Twitter followers if they would be interested to play Among Us with her on Twitch. While talking about the popular video game AOC’s Twitter tweet read, “I’ve never played but it looks a lot of fun".

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez’s tweet got immense response. Many of AOC’s Twitter followers were eager to join the representative for the game and further stream it on Twitch. Apart from AOC’s Twitter followers, popular Twitch streamer Pokimane also responded to her tweet. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

it’d be an honor 😭🙏🏻 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 19, 2020

I stream almost every day, and we’ve been rocking a register to vote/vote command. We talk about you all the time, I’d adore playing among us with you🥺👉🏻👈🏻 — LuxieGames (@LuxieGames) October 20, 2020

@AOC I would love to play with you!! It’s so fun — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) October 19, 2020

I’d give a liver to play among us with you — eSCALERAAAOOOOHH (@Jessicaguilar00) October 19, 2020

As mentioned earlier, the news about AOC on Twitch went viral in no time. While many of AOC’s Twitter followers were ready to play Among Us, many were not ready for the AOC Twitch stream. They called the representative out on Twitter. Take a look at those tweets as well.

Children go play, while the adults have go to work.



There’s an epidemic happening and people are starving but instead of handing out food everyday all day, AOC wants to play video games? 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Bad A$$ B*tch With A Twitch (@JackieJacJodas) October 19, 2020

If you'd of told me a decade ago that a politician would actively put out a call to play video games under they're official political handle.



I wouldn't believe, and today seeing this just fills me with disappointment.



Could've done this on a personal account away from politics — Rogue (@Rogue_Tezmanian) October 19, 2020

Even though the tweet of AOC to play Among Us is news for sure, her love for video games is not new. Back in 2019, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in a tweet revealed that she plays the popular video game League of Legends, also known as LoL. In this tweet, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez happily informed her fans that she is received the Silver IV medal in the game. Many other LoL players flooded AOC’s Twitter with congratulatory messages. Take a look at Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s tweet below.

I finally made it to Silver🥈😭 https://t.co/nN5s1HENDv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 13, 2019

Finally some gamer representation in the government — Rando (@SemiSmartHuman2) November 13, 2019

I love you even more now — Rizwan Mohammed (@Ryden786) November 14, 2019

