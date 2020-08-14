Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter Exchange With 2nd Grade Teacher Gets People Emotional

The United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently got a shoutout from her second-grade school teacher, who offered her words of encouragement. The Twitter exchange between AOC and her teacher began when the New York Representative replied to a post about a report that she will only have 60 seconds to speak at the virtual Democratic National Convention next week. In a tweet, AOC wrote the poem ‘Just a Minute’ by Dr Benjamin E Mays.

“I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it.



Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.”



- Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

Soon after, AOC’s second-grade school teacher replied with words of encouragement. A Twitter user by the name @mjacobs reminded the US Representative of the poems she recited back in second grade. The user also wrote that the recitation back then was a ‘prep for this moment’.

You've got this.

Remember all those poems we recited together in 2nd grade?

It was prep for this moment.

You've got this.

💕 — mjacobs (@mjacobs324) August 12, 2020

‘You prepared me perfectly’

An elated AOC further promptly replied and wrote “Ms Jacobs! Is that you?” Cortez also added that she does remember the poems. She also said that “you (Ms Jacobs) prepared me perfectly for this moment”.

Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?! 😭



Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment.



Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child 💜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

The positive exchange continued as the teacher then replied and even called AOC a ‘superhero’.

Yes, yes!!!

It's me!

I'm here.

I've been here. (Trying to reach you for the past 2 years...)

You are my superhero!

I want to give you a hug when hugs are safe again.

Always always here for you.

xoxoxoxoxo

PS Sometime I can share the page you wrote in my end-of-year teacher book. — mjacobs (@mjacobs324) August 12, 2020

The wonderful and encouraging Twitter chat left several internet users emotional. While one internet user wrote, “Aw this makes me teary. So awesome that a teacher is following you and you remember her,” another added, “Wow.... this is why I don’t give up on Twitter. We all have a Ms Jacobs... even AOC. Heroes need heroes”. A third user said, “Very touching interaction between you and your second-grade teacher. Teachers can play such an important role in our lives”.

