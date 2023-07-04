Alia Bhatt's Doppelganger Celesti Bairagey Will Make You Look Twice

Netizens have been praising the trailer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and a lot of conversation has been going on around Alia Bhatt's various looks in the movie. Social media users also happened to chance upon a look alike of the actress. Meet Celesti Bairagey, the designated doppelganger of the Heart Of Stone actress.

2 things you need to know

Celesti Bairagey has appeared in 2 projects - namely, television show Rajjo and film Niveer Aru Tara.

The budding actress has previously reacted to the internet calling her Alia Bhatt's doppelganger.

Who is Alia Bhatt's doppelganger Celesti Bairagey?

Celesti Bairagey is an up and coming television actress having starred in daily soap Rajjo. The young actress is also a committed content creator.

A quick scroll through the 24 year old's Instagram handle will reveal her bubbly persona evident through out the several dance challenges and makeup tutorials she posts. The internet too, is not tiring of comparing the television newbie to the Bollywood A-lister.

(Celesti Bairagey is Alia Bhatt's internet doppelganger | Image: celesti.bairagey/Instagram)



The actress has often also just for fun leaned into being compared to Alia Bhatt, case in point being a makeup tutorial in which she recreated Alia's look from her 2014 romantic-comedy 2 States.

Even on Bairagey's latets post, in which she herself has not made any direct reference to Alia, the comment section continued to swell with light-hearted comparisons. While one user pointed out Bairagey reminds them of "Raha's mom", ergo Alia Bhatt, another user inquired if Bairagey and Bhatt were indeed sisters.

Celesti Bairagey reacts to the constant comparisons to Alia Bhatt

Celesti Bairagey has taken the comparisons in good stead and has often also played to the galleries in this regard. However, as she continues to establish herself as a public figure, she has expressed her desire to be known as herself. In an interview, Bairagey has outlined how though she immensely admires Alia and also acknowledges how much they look alike, she would like to hold on to her own identity.

She said, "I admire her for always smiling and being herself. As much as I look like her, I want to retain my own identity. I'm working hard and making my mark as a TV actress, so one day I can make my Bollywood debut with my favourite actress." Celesti Bairagey is currently shooting for an undisclosed project.